Adult also taken to hospital after summer camp ‘poisoning’, police say, as man, 76, arrested

Was your child at the summer camp? Contact online@lbc.co.uk

Eight children reported feeling unwell at the camp in Stathern, Leicestershire. Picture: NEMM

By Henry Moore

One adult was taken to hospital as well as eight children in an incident at a summer camp which led to a 76-year-old man being arrested, Leicestershire Police said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In the latest clarification of what happened at the camp in the village of Stathern, Leicestershire, on Sunday, the force said on Friday that the adult was taken to hospital as a precaution and discharged.

Leicestershire Police originally said the incident happened on Monday, before amending it to Sunday, and it is still unclear whether officers only responded on Monday, and whether that is why the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The 76-year-old man, arrested on Monday evening at a nearby pub on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy, was still being questioned on Friday.

The children were taken to hospital as a precaution and have since been discharged. Picture: NEMM

Assistant Chief Constable James Avery speaks during a press conference at the scene in Stathern, Leicestershire. Picture: Alamy

All eight children taken to hospital as a precaution have since been discharged, and their parents or guardians were contacted.

The investigation is being led by the East Midlands special operations unit’s major incident team.

Detective Inspector Neil Holden, the senior investigating officer, said: “We understand the concern this incident will have caused to parents, guardians and the surrounding community.”

Read more: Investigation launched into four firms that run 34 adult websites over online safety act age checks

Read more: VPNs make Online Safety Act useless, Farage tells grieving father whose son was blackmailed into taking his own life

Man, 76, arrested for 'administering poison' after eight children hospitalised at UK summer camp

He added: “This is a complex and sensitive investigation and we will continue to provide updates to both parents and guardians and the public as and when we can.”

The IOPC said: “Our assessment team has examined all available evidence and concluded the matter should be independently investigated by the IOPC.

Download the new LBC app. Picture: Download the new LBC app

“The investigation will look at whether there were any breaches of professional behaviour – namely a failure to carry out duties and responsibilities – that resulted in a delay in Leicestershire Police’s response to what was later declared a critical incident.”

The incident is believed to have happened at Stathern Lodge, a converted farmhouse with a sports hall and catering facilities.

Neighbours described seeing distressed parents outside the village hall in nearby Plungar, which was used as a triage centre for the children on Monday.