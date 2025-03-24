Second boy charged with murder of 15-year-old found dead in Glasgow street

Amen Teklay was found seriously injured in a street in Glasgow. Picture: Handout

By Flaminia Luck

A second boy charged with the murder of 15-year-old Amen Teklay has appeared in court.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Monday, the 16-year-old made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is from the general Glasgow area, and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He is due to appear back in court in the next eight days.

Another boy, aged 14, was also charged with the murder of Amen Teklay.

He also made no plea when he appeared in court on March 10.

Amen Teklay was found seriously injured on Clarendon Street in Maryhill at about 10.30pm on March 5, and died at the scene shortly afterwards.

A total of three arrests were made, with a 15-year-old boy yet to appear in court.

People attend a vigil on Danes Drive Park in Glasgow for Eritrean refugee Amen Teklay, 15, who died from fatal injuries on Clarendon Street, Glasgow. Picture: Alamy

Amen's sister Delina Teklay, 17, told BBC Scotland that the family were Eritrean refugees and her brother hoped to gain UK citizenship and becoming a doctor or an engineer.

She said: "This was very unexpected and shocking for us.

"I just think this is a dream and I'm going to wake up tomorrow.

"I'm still in denial."

Read more: We're 'looking across the board' for savings, says PM over plans to slash government running costs

Read more: Zelenskyy claims US officials influenced by Russia - as Kremlin confirms Putin portrait gift to Trump