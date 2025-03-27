Breaking News

Five injured in knife attack in popular tourist hotspot in Amsterdam

27 March 2025, 15:13 | Updated: 27 March 2025, 15:49

Several people have been injured in a stabbing near Dam Square, Amsterdam
Several people have been injured in a stabbing in central Amsterdam. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Five people have been stabbed at popular tourist hotspot Dam Square in central Amsterdam.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Sint Nicolaasstraat on Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed.

A helicopter has been spotted at the scene and the area remains blocked off authorities deal with the situation.

Police said on social media: "At the Sint Nicolaasstraat nearby the Dam there has been a stabbing incident with several injured people.

"We are present at the Dam and blocked the area. More info follows."

They added that at present a motive is "currently still unclear, but part of our investigation".

A trauma helicopter called to the scene has landed on the square and multiple ambulances have also responded.

"A motive is currently still unclear, but part of our investigation," the police said in a post on social media.

Local media reported that a city council meeting involving Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema was interrupted because of the stabbing.

No further details were immediately available.

