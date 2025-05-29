Breaking News

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan 'will return to UK' to defend rape charges, says lawyer

Influencer brothers Andrew, left and Tristan Tate, will return to the UK to face rape charges. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Andrew and Tristan Tate will return to Britain to defend themselves against multiple rape charges issued by police, a lawyer representing the pair has said.

"The Tates will return to face UK allegations," lawyer Andrew Ford confirmed in a statement.

He said they will come back once proceedings for separate charges the brothers are facing in Romania have wrapped up.

UK police have accused Andrew Tate, 38, of 10 rape charges, including actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain against three women.

Tristan Tate, his 36-year-old brother, faces 11 charges relating to one woman. They include rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

The accused pair deny all UK charges.

Andrew Tate gives a thumbs up upon exiting the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on July 6, 2023. Picture: Alamy

They were authorised in January 2024, with the full details only now being released.

The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement on Wednesday: “We can confirm that we have authorised charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate for offences including rape, human trafficking, controlling prostitution and actual bodily harm against three women.

“These charging decisions followed receipt of a file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police.

“A European Arrest Warrant was issued in England in 2024, and as a result the Romanian courts ordered the extradition to the UK of Andrew and Tristan Tate."

But it comes amid a separate ongoing investigation the pair are under by Romanian authorities.

The CPS said the "domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first".

The Tate brothers were arrested in Romania in late 2022 and formally indicted last year on charges that they participated in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania, where they were allegedly sexually exploited.

They also deny all Romania charges.

