Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan charged with raping four women by UK police

Toxic masculinity influencer Andrew Tate, and his brother Tristan, have been charged with raping four women by UK police.

Andrew Tate, 38, is accused of 10 rape charges, including actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain against three women.

Tristan Tate, his 36-year-old brother, faces 11 charges relating to one woman.

They include rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

The accused pair deny all charges.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said: “We can confirm that we have authorised charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate for offences including rape, human trafficking, controlling prostitution and actual bodily harm against three women.

“These charging decisions followed receipt of a file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police.

“A European Arrest Warrant was issued in England in 2024, and as a result the Romanian courts ordered the extradition to the UK of Andrew and Tristan Tate.

“However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendants have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

The Tate brothers have joint US and UK citizenship and flew to Florida on a private jet in February after a travel ban imposed on them during a human trafficking investigation was lifted.

They were arrested in Romania in late 2022 and formally indicted last year on charges that they participated in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania, where they were allegedly sexually exploited.

Their bail conditions stipulated they had to return to Romania - where they had been living and are separately under investigation for rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang - by March 23.

The pari also deny the Romania charges.

