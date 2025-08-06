Breaking News

Fugitive living 'off-grid' who murdered mother-of-six while she was walking dog jailed for life

6 August 2025, 12:51 | Updated: 6 August 2025, 13:00

Anita Rose
Anita Rose was killed in a "vicious and brutal attack" while walking her dog. Picture: Handout

By Flaminia Luck

A fugitive who murdered a grandmother on her morning dog walk in a "vicious and brutal attack" while he was living off-grid to avoid recall to prison has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years.

Roy Barclay, 56, subjected 57-year-old Anita Rose to "numerous kicks, stamps and blows" as she walked her springer spaniel Bruce in Brantham, Suffolk, on July 24, 2024.

The mother-of-six was found by passers-by but died in hospital four days later.

Barclay, who denied murder but was found guilty following an earlier trial at Ipswich Crown Court, was sentenced at the same court on Wednesday.

Roy Barclay
Roy Barclay was living off-grid at the time of the attack. Picture: Suffolk Police

He had previously been convicted and jailed over a 2015 attack on a pensioner. Prosecutors said this bore similarities to the attack on Ms Rose.

Barclay had been released from prison in February 2020 but had not been living at a fixed address.

He had been wanted on recall at the time of his attack on Ms Rose over a breach of his licence conditions.

CCTV shows moments of Anita Rose

It is understood the Probation Service issued a recall notice for Barclay following a breach of his licence conditions.

Suffolk Police said there would be a review of information-sharing processes.

'Off-grid'

Prosecutor Christopher Paxton KC earlier told the court that Barclay "lived mostly in the countryside, wandering the fields and lanes, sleeping in various makeshift camps".

"He lived off-grid because for two years Roy Barclay had been unlawfully at large," said Mr Paxton.

Anita was spotted on CCTV before the attack walking her dog
Anita was spotted on CCTV before the attack walking her dog. Picture: Suffolk Police

"He had been on the run trying to avoid the police and authorities to try and avoid being recalled back to prison."

Jurors were told that Barclay had previously pleaded guilty over a separate incident in 2015 to grievous bodily harm with intent over an attack on an 82-year-old man in Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex.

The pensioner, Leslie Gunfield, had told Barclay that he would inform security about him going through rubbish bins at a Co-op supermarket, the court heard.

Mr Gunfield was left with serious injuries to his head and required 10 titanium plates for fractures he suffered after being attacked by Barclay.

