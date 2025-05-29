'Cunning' fugitive who was living 'off-grid' 'killed mum-of-six out on dog walk' in 'vicious and brutal attack'

Updated: 29 May 2025, 13:54

Roy Barclay, 56, denies the murder of mum-of-six Anita Rose, 57
Roy Barclay, 56, denies the murder of mum-of-six Anita Rose, 57. Picture: Suffolk Police

By Flaminia Luck

An on-the-run man who was living off-grid to avoid being recalled to prison killed a dog-walking mother of six in a "vicious and brutal attack", a court has heard.

Anita Rose, 57, was subjected to "numerous kicks, stamps and blows being delivered to her face, head and body", prosecutor Christopher Paxton KC told a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Roy Barclay, 56, of no fixed address, denies her murder.

Opening the case for the prosecution on Thursday, Mr Paxton said Ms Rose left her home in Brantham, Suffolk, to walk her springer spaniel dog Bruce on July 24 last year.

She was found by passers-by with her jacket taken and wearing only her bra on her top half, as well as leggings and trainers on her lower half, with Bruce’s lead wrapped around her leg. The dog was not harmed.

Ms Rose - who was also a grandmother - was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge having sustained serious head injury and facial injuries, but sadly died four days later.

CCTV shows moments of Anita Rose

Mr Paxton said: "After she left home and before 6.25 that morning, Anita Rose was subject to a vicious and brutal attack with numerous kicks, stamps and blows being delivered to her face, head and body.

"Found by passers-by, help was called for but on July 28 Anita Rose died in Addenbrooke's Hospital from the injuries she received."

He said "no eyewitnesses saw the incident".

Anita
Anita was spotted on CCTV before the attack walking her dog. Picture: Suffolk Police

He added: "You will hear that Roy Barclay had no fixed address and lived mostly in the countryside, wandering the fields and lanes, sleeping in various makeshift camps.

"He lived off-grid because for two years, Roy Barclay had been unlawfully at large.

"He had been on the run trying to avoid the police and authorities to try and avoid being recalled back to prison."

The prosecutor said a pink Regatta jacket worn by Ms Rose on the day she was attacked was found at one of Barclay's makeshift camps.

He said Barclay kept the jacket "as a trophy" and it had Barclay's "semen on the neckline".

Anita's jacket was found
The prosecution said Barclay kept Anita's jacket as a 'trophy'. Picture: Suffolk Police

Mr Paxton said Barclay's walking boots, which "amounted to the murder weapon", were found at the same camp.

There is "support for the conclusion that the marks on Anita's face were made by these boots", the barrister said.

He said Ms Rose's phone case was also found there, and her Samsung earbuds were located at a different makeshift camp Barclay had used.

The barrister said Barclay "carries dog biscuits with him and is a dog lover".

He said Barclay tied the dog lead around Ms Rose's leg "we say to stop Bruce (the dog) running off".

"Paramedics found Bruce the dog's lead wrapped tightly round Anita's leg," he said.

He said Barclay made various internet searches after the attack, including "how are outside objects swabbed for DNA" and "can barbed wire be swabbed for DNA".

The prosecutor described Barclay as "cunning and resourceful".

The defendant, who wore glasses, a grey prison-issue tracksuit and has a grey beard and long, thinning grey hair, listened to proceedings from the secure dock of the court.

Relatives of Ms Rose listened from the public gallery.

The trial, which is due to last eight weeks, continues.

Anita had used an app on her phone to track her route
Anita had used an app on her phone to track her route. Picture: Suffolk Police

