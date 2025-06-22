Charity boss found stabbed to death after gas explosion at home 'gave her life to helping the vulnerable', family says

22 June 2025, 20:30 | Updated: 22 June 2025, 20:41

Annabel Rook
Annabel Rook was found stabbed following a gas explosion at her home in Stoke Newington, London. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

A charity boss who was found stabbed following a gas explosion at her home "gave her life to helping the vulnerable and the disadvantaged", her family has said.

Annabel Rook, 46, was found fatally injured at a house in Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, north-east London, just before 5am on Tuesday.

Ms Rook worked for charity MamaSuze CIC, which she co-founded, that supported refugee and migrant women, some who had fled domestic violence, with art and drama activities.

'Terrible tragedy'

In a statement issued via the Metropolitan Police, her family said they were "struggling to come to terms with this terrible tragedy".

"We have lost our beautiful daughter, sister, friend and mother. Annabel was a truly wonderful woman," the tribute read.

"She touched the hearts of so many.

"She gave her life to helping the vulnerable and the disadvantaged whether it was in refugee camps in Africa or setting up MamaSuze in London, to enhance the lives of survivors of forced displacement and gender-based violence.

"We would really appreciate it if our privacy could be respected."

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the address on suspicion of murder with police previously describing the victim's death as "a domestic-related incident". He was later discharged and released into police custody, the force said.

Annabel Rook
Annabel Rook supported refugee and migrant women, some who had fled domestic violence, with art and drama activities. Picture: @mamassuzecic

John Martin, artistic director of PAN Intercultural Arts, where Ms Rook worked with young refugees for 16 years until 2022, previously described her as "a larger-than-life character" who joined the charity as a volunteer with lots of energy.

In a personal tribute, Mr Martin told the PA news agency: "Annabel's energy brought a lot to the women and gave them new hope.

"This was her speciality, I think - a sort of a boundless optimism, a boundless self-confidence, which she transferred onto other people."

"She spent her life, certainly the 10, 12 years that I knew her, fighting against women who had been abused, fighting against violence to women, and the irony is that she then suffered from violence to women in the way that she died yesterday," he said.

'Devastated'

MamaSuze said in a statement shared on Tuesday that it was "devastated by the loss of our beloved co-founder" and that she treated everyone with "warmth and kindness".

"Annabel was a profound force for good in the world, dedicating her working life to supporting women survivors," it added.

Police were called at 04.57am on Tuesday to reports of a gas explosion with a person trapped inside the property.

The front bay window of the property was completely blown out that morning, with debris including plants, wooden shutters and glass scattered across the street.

Two children, aged seven and nine, were also taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident but are not thought to have been inside the home when the explosion happened.

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were also called to the scene.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation into the incident has been urged to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 926/17June.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

