Anti-abortion campaigner guilty of breaching buffer zone outside UK clinic

Dr Livia Tossici-Bolt at Poole Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

An anti-abortion campaigner at the centre of a free speech controversy involving the US government has been found guilty of breaching a "buffer zone" outside a Bournemouth abortion clinic.

Livia Tossici-Bolt was convicted at Poole Magistrates' Court of two charges of breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order on two days in March 2023.

The case involved the 64-year-old from Bournemouth holding a sign saying "Here to talk, if you want".

Her case was highlighted by the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, & Labour (DRL), a bureau within the US Department of State, which posted a statement on X saying: "We are monitoring her case. It is important that the UK respect and protect freedom of expression."

District Judge Orla Austin told the court of the defendant: "She lacks insight that her presence could have a detrimental effect on the women attending the clinic, their associates, staff and members of the public."

She added: "I accept her beliefs were truly held beliefs. Although it's accepted this defendant held pro-life views, it's important to note this case is not about the rights and wrongs about abortion but about whether the defendant was in breach of the PSPO (Public Spaces Protection Order)."

The case had attracted comment from a bureau of the US state department.

Bpas's chief executive, Heidi Stewart, said: "Bpas welcomes today's verdict which will protect women and the staff who provide abortion care.

"The clinic in Bournemouth has been subjected to decades of anti-abortion protests which resulted in more than 500 reports of harassment before this local safe access zone was brought into force.

"This case was never about global politics but about the simple ability of women to access legal healthcare free from harassment.

"It is up to the police and judicial system to determine whether individuals have broken the law. I, meanwhile, stand shoulder to shoulder with our staff who work so tirelessly to protect our patients from the impact of anti-abortion harassment outside the clinic gate."