Apprentice star Karren Brady left 'terrified' as burglar avoids jail after targeting £6million home four times in 16 hours

Karren Brady arrives at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday, May 27, 2012, in London. (Photo by Jon Furniss/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Apprentice star Baroness Karren Brady says she has been left 'terrified' after a burglar targeted her £6million home four times in just 16 hours - before being allowed to walk free from court.

The string of terrifying 'targeted break-ins' saw the burglar attempt to gain entry to the businesswoman's £6 million home in Belgravia, central London.

Speaking on the shocking incident, the star, who is currently vice-chairman of West Ham United FC, said the incident had a "profound impact" on her and her family.

Voicing her concerns in court as part of a victim impact statement, Ms Brady said the events had "changed the way I live my life".

Today, burglar Gregory Adnane walked free from court, after the judge handed down an 18-month suspended jail sentence after admitting two counts of burglary and two further counts of theft.

Karren said the burglaries made her feel “targeted, watched, and exploited” leaving her unable to sleep at night after Adnane, a former chef, 41, broke into the terraced home's basement multiple times on May 16, 2024.

West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady arriving ahead of a Premier League Shareholders Meeting in London. Picture date: Thursday February 13, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The 55-year-old, her husband Paul Peschisolido, and the couple's two children were left shaken after drug user carried out four separate raids on the address.

The thief reportedly took a £1,700 Prada bag and Amazon parcels worth more than £2,500 from the property, entering a total of four times while Ms Brady was at work.

File photo dated 10-02-2023 of Karren Brady, who West Ham have announced has become a director of the club's women's team. Issue date: Wednesday March 1, 2023. Picture: Alamy

In a victim impact statement read in court, Brady said the experience was a “deeply disturbing violation” of her personal space.

“Since the burglary, I have felt unsafe in my own home,” she said. “Knowing that a stranger invaded my personal space, went through my belongings, and had total disregard for my privacy has left me feeling vulnerable and unsettled.”

She continued: “Before this crime, I felt safe in my home. That feeling has now been shattered. The fact that someone trespassed onto my property, not once but four times, has made me feel as though I was being targeted, watched, and exploited.

"His repeated targeting of my property has changed the way I live my life. What used to feel like a safe and secure space now feels vulnerable.”

Brady has now had to increase security at the address, saying: “I am not comfortable being at home when I am on my own as I wake up at the slightest noise.

"I have stepped up my security, I put the alarm on during the day, double-lock the doors, and had security lights fitted at considerable cost to me.”