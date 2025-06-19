Armed police descended on London Underground station following reports of 'man with firearm'

London Underground Tube Station: Elm Park. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have descended on an east London tube station after receiving reports of a man armed with a gun.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers were called to Elm Park station close to Dagenham, located on the District line, during the morning rush hour on Thursday.

The force has since confirmed a 61-year-old man was arrested at the scene shortly after 7am on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm.

The individual has been taken into custody, the British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed.

A spokesperson from British Transport Police said: “Officers were called just after 7am today (June 19) to Elm Park Underground station following reports of a man in possession of a firearm.

Read more: Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Dame Judi Dench join open letter urging suspension of arms sales to Israel

Read more: Rochdale grooming gang ringleaders 'cannot be deported after tearing up Pakistan passports'

Armed police descended on London Underground station following reports of 'man with firearm'. Picture: Google

"Officers attended, and a 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and taken into custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016.

Those with information are also asked to call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 109 of 19 June.”

It comes just days after a woman was found knifed to death in her east London home after police rushed to reports of gas explosion.

Police launched a murder probe after emergency services were called to the scene at around 5am on Tuesday, amid reports of a burning house with a person trapped inside.

Upon attending the scene, police discovered a gas explosion, as well as a 46-year-old woman with fatal stab wounds.