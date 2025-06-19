Armed police descended on London Underground station following reports of 'man with firearm'

19 June 2025, 13:16 | Updated: 19 June 2025, 13:19

London Underground Tube Station: Elm Park
London Underground Tube Station: Elm Park. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have descended on an east London tube station after receiving reports of a man armed with a gun.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers were called to Elm Park station close to Dagenham, located on the District line, during the morning rush hour on Thursday.

The force has since confirmed a 61-year-old man was arrested at the scene shortly after 7am on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm.

The individual has been taken into custody, the British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed.

A spokesperson from British Transport Police said: “Officers were called just after 7am today (June 19) to Elm Park Underground station following reports of a man in possession of a firearm.

Read more: Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Dame Judi Dench join open letter urging suspension of arms sales to Israel

Read more: Rochdale grooming gang ringleaders 'cannot be deported after tearing up Pakistan passports'

Armed police descended on London Underground station following reports of 'man with firearm'
Armed police descended on London Underground station following reports of 'man with firearm'. Picture: Google

"Officers attended, and a 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and taken into custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016.

Those with information are also asked to call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 109 of 19 June.”

It comes just days after a woman was found knifed to death in her east London home after police rushed to reports of gas explosion.

Police launched a murder probe after emergency services were called to the scene at around 5am on Tuesday, amid reports of a burning house with a person trapped inside.

Upon attending the scene, police discovered a gas explosion, as well as a 46-year-old woman with fatal stab wounds.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

John Murray, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite best efforts of emergency services.

'Defenceless' grandfather found 'beaten to death' in home as police launch murder investigation
Callaghan

'He left her completely broken': Man who raped 'bright young woman' who then took her own life jailed for decade
Qari Abdul Rauf (L) and Adil Khan (R) remain in the UK

Rochdale grooming gang ringleaders 'cannot be deported after tearing up Pakistan passports'
Usman Alam

Not smiling anymore! Grinning drug dealer who posed at cannabis farm jailed

Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home

Manhunt as police search for suspect after woman, 69, stabbed to death in home over 'diamond-encrusted Rolex'
Metropolitan Police handout photo of disgraced paedophile Gary Glitter.

Gary Glitter to remain in jail after parole board turn down release bid

More UK News

See more More UK News

Bank Of England In The City Of London

Bank of England holds interest rates at 4.25% amid Middle East tensions and rising food prices
The road around Brixton Station will be pedestrianised, to make way for events and markets

Sir Sadiq Khan reveals the four London hotspots being pedestrianised this summer

Female Badger (Meles meles) in woodland, portrait. UK

Badger cull will not be extended, government confirms as it seeks 'holistic' strategy to eradicate bTB
.

£4m Lotto win puts Harley-Davidson fan on the road to early retirement

Ncuti Gatwa (left) and Dame Judi Dench (right) have signed the letter, published by refugee charity Choose Love, which calls on the Prime Minister to "use all available means" to ensure humanitarian aid gets in to Gaza.

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Dame Judi Dench join open letter urging suspension of arms sales to Israel
The stunning home is worth £6million

Omaze winner denied keys to £6m Norfolk house amid planning row

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News