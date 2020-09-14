Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of police officer

14 September 2020, 13:23 | Updated: 14 September 2020, 13:24

Detectives have released CCTV footage of people in the surrounding area
Picture: Sussex Police

By Ewan Somerville

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed in the leg in East Sussex.

Officers were called to Terminus Road, Eastbourne, in the early hours of Monday where the constable was attacked and sustained a serious stab injury. 

He was taken to Brighton’s Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, wounding with intent and assault by beating of an emergency worker and remains in custody, Sussex Police said. 

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said: "It is thanks to comprehensive training and the fast-thinking of those at the scene that I am not reporting something far more serious today.

Police want to speak to those pictured in CCTV footage
Picture: Sussex Police

"The injured officer was able to move away and self-administer medical intervention whilst his two junior colleagues – both just 15 months into their policing careers – apprehended the suspect.

"The actions of all three officers, as well as colleagues who swiftly came to their aid, are to be commended."

Detectives have released CCTV images of a number of people seen on the road shortly before the attack, some of whom may have talked to the suspect.

