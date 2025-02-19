ASAP Rocky embraces Rihanna as US rapper found not guilty of firing gun at former friend

19 February 2025, 06:32 | Updated: 19 February 2025, 06:59

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 18, 2025
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 18, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

ASAP Rocky has been found not guilty by a US court of firing a gun at his former friend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna was in the court room to support her boyfriend - who has fathered two children with the singer - with the pair leaping into an emotional embrace following the verdict.

The verdict, which was delivered by the jury on Tuesday, came after the rapper was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Prosecutors had argued that the hip-hop star shot at Terell Ephron during a dispute in 2021.

Read more: British couple on round-the-world motorbike adventure charged with espionage by Iranian authorities

Verdict Reached In The People Of The State Of California Vs. Rakim Mayers AKA A$AP Rocky
Verdict Reached In The People Of The State Of California Vs. Rakim Mayers AKA A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty

But the 36-year-old's attorney told the court that it was a "starter pistol" that only shot blanks.

The pair were once close, the court heard, with both individuals becoming members of the A$AP Mob crew of creators during their time at high school in New York.

But their relationship broke down, with Rocky's fame cited as a reason for the estrangement, the court was told.

Read more: Police quash claims armed ‘migrant mob’ stormed hospital after Elon Musk reposts fake AI-generated image

Rihanna arrives at court for the trial of A$AP Rocky, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Rihanna arrives at court for the trial of A$AP Rocky, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Picture: Alamy

"Thank y'all for saving my life," Rocky told jurors as he and Rhianna exited the courtroom.

If convicted, Rocky would have faced more than 24 years in prison.

Speaking outside court, Rocky said: "First of all, I gotta thank god. I really wanna thank the jury for making the right decision.

"I'm so thankful this is crazy right now. I'm thankful... we're blessed to be a freeman talking to all of y'all."

The three week trial culminated in just three hours of jury deliberations, with the musician acquitted of all charges.

US-TRIAL-WEAPONRY-ASSAULT-MUSIC-A$AP ROCKY
US-TRIAL-WEAPONRY-ASSAULT-MUSIC-A$AP ROCKY. Picture: Getty

During the trial, jurors were shown surveillance footage which prosecutors suggested was evidence of Rocky firing a gun at Ephron outside a Hollywood garage.

However, Rocky's defence suggested Ephron was motivated by "jealousy, lies and greed" and that the gun was actually a "starter pistol" capable of only shooting blanks.

Rocky's girlfriend, international pop star Rihanna, was in court to hear the verdict, with the singer bursting into tears and leaping to hug her boyfriend following the verdict.

Ahead of the trial, the rapper reportedly turned down a final prosecution offer - with authorities proposing a guilty plea to one of his two felony counts in exchange for serving 180 days in prison.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

£60 Million Worth of Watches Stolen in Britain Last Year Amid Rising Global Watch Crime

UK faces surge in luxury watch theft as stolen timepieces top £1.6 billion with £60 million taken in Britain last year alone
Kitchen knives on a magnetic bar holder on the wall

Round-edged blades safer alternatives than sharp-pointed kitchen knives, research shows - in bid to tackle knife crime
Lydia Mugambe

United Nations judge forced woman to work as slave after tricking her to come to UK, court hears
Abdirahman Ibrahim has been convicted of murder after driving into the back of Liam Jones

Killer driver mows down e-bike rider to 'teach him lesson' for doing wheelies

Zhenhao Zou is accused of raping three women in London and 7 in China, whilst they were unconscious

PhD student 'discussed rape role-play' with alleged victim, trial hears

Lisa Smith, 43, was with a female friend when she was killed outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Kent

Man suspected of fatally shooting wife outside pub on Valentine's Day rang friend and said 'she's dead'

More UK News

See more More UK News

Pete Doherty of The Libertines has shared a worrying health update.

Pete Doherty risks having toes amputated in battle with Type 2 Diabetes, rock star tells fans in health update
A graphic depiction of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, the two documentary makers behind the project are now facing criticism over the children featured.

BBC blasted for 'blindly spouting propaganda' over claims Gaza documentary features Hamas leader's son
Alice da Silva Aguiar was one of the three children killed

Mother of Southport attack victim praises local community as she speaks out for the first time since knife rampage
Price reduction. Shopping basket containing only reduced price food, England, UK

UK inflation rises to 3% as households feel the squeeze

A large sinkhole has forced the closure of the high street in the Surrey village of Godstone

Homes evacuated and major incident declared after 65ft sinkhole appears in Surrey village

Craig and Lindsay Foreman

Did motorbike couple's 'happiness' survey prompt arrest on spying charges in Iran?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News