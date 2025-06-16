Bid to trace man as police investigate attempted rape of woman in cinema

16 June 2025, 19:41

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to following an attempted rape
Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to following an attempted rape. Picture: Met Police

By Ella Bennett

Footage of a man who is alleged to have tried to rape a woman in a busy cinema has been released by police.

A woman in her 30s reported that a man seriously sexually assaulted her at a cinema in Finchley Road, north-west London, on June 11 at around 3.45pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Ridley, who is leading the investigation, said: “This horrific attack happened in the middle of the day in a busy establishment – highlighting the brazen and opportunistic nature of the offender.

“It is really important we find this man as soon as possible.”

In the images, the suspect is seen leaving the venue after the incident and walking south down Finchley Road towards Swiss Cottage.

Footage released of man wanted in connection to an attempted rape

He is described as in his 50s, approximately 5ft 6in, with a slim build and has dark hair on the sides of his head.

He is wearing a black North Face coat and glasses in the CCTV footage.

DCI Ridley said: “We are steadfast in our commitment to take those who pose the biggest threat off our streets, so women and girls in London can feel safe going about their daily lives.”

He urged anyone who may have any information, “particularly” if they were in Finchley Road on Wednesday afternoon, to contact police on 101 “immediately” and quote 5365/11JUN for reference.

