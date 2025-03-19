BA crew member 'detained in Singapore' after 'raping stewardess colleague on night out during stopover'

British Airways Boeing 777-300ER on a sunny day landing at Singapore Changi Airport. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A member of British Airways cabin crew has been 'detained in Singapore' after 'raping an air stewardess colleague on a night out'

The incident, which is said to have taken place during an overnight stopover, reportedly saw the male member of cabin crew apprehended by local authorities.

Airline managers are now believed to have flown out to Singapore to liaise with authorities and the apprehended crew member.

A source is told The Sun: "Everyone is numb. The rape accused steward has flown with BA for years.

"The case is under the jurisdiction of Singapore authorities and proving a major headache for aviation chiefs."

The airline is said to have now flown the two female members of cabin crew involved in the incident back to the UK.

Five British Airways airplanes, on the runway at London's Heathrow Airport The airline has grounded most of its fleet due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Alamy

In Singapore, those found guilty of rape face a potential prison term of up to 20 years behind bars, with the additional possibility of a large fine or caning.

It's the latest in a string of alleged incidents to rock the airline.

It comes just weeks after another BA crew member - a pilot - was sacked for snorting cocaine off a topless woman in between flights was allowed back in the cockpit.

Pilot and father-of-one Mike Beaton was sacked after it emerged he snorted the illegal substance off the woman's chest in 2023.

British Airways drug-tested and sacked the married dad of one when the incident was revealed.Beaton was partying in South Africa before he attempted to pilot the flight from Johannesburg to London.

“I’ve been a very naughty boy," Beaton admitted to his flight attendant friend according to reports.

BA were forced to cancel the flight, costing them around £93,000, according to the outlet