Woman admits killing baby found in woodland 27 years ago

Joanne Sharkey has admitted killing Baby Callum 27 years ago. Picture: Cheshire Police

By StephenRigley

A woman has admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility in connection with the death of a baby who was discovered in a bin bag in woodland 27 years ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joanne Sharkey, 55, was due to face trial at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday accused of murdering a newborn baby, later named Callum, between March 8 and March 12 1998, but entered a guilty plea to manslaughter by diminished responsibility which was accepted by the prosecution.

The baby's body was found close to Gulliver's World theme park in Warrington on March 14 1998 by a dog walker in a wooded area off Camp Road.

File photo dated 27/07/98 of the coffin bearing the body of abandoned baby Callum who was discovered close to the Gulliver's World theme park in the Callands area of the town in March 1998 and a murder investigation was launched. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Girl, 10, died after being hit by car on football pitch in Kendal, police say

Read More: First picture of teenage boy gunned down in south London as police hunt for killer

At the time, the identity of the boy's parents was unknown but they were identified after an investigation by the police that spanned two decades, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Sharkey, of Denham Close in West Derby, Liverpool, also pleaded guilty to attempting to conceal the birth of a child.

Prosecution barrister Jonas Hankin KC said all the elements of a diminished responsibility plea were supported by psychiatrists, the police, the CPS and counsel on both sides.

In plain terms, he said, the killing was "impossible to understand" in the absence of significant mental impairment which had "substantially impaired her ability to form rational judgment and exercise self-control".

Judge Mrs Justice Eady said: "I have read and reviewed the medical evidence in light of the test required for a defence of diminished responsibility and what is clear is that, given the unequivocal acceptance of the medical evidence, there could be no identifiable reason for a jury to reject that evidence so I approve the course you have outlined."

Nina Grahame KC, defending Sharkey, asked for sentencing to be adjourned until March 21 so a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

Detectives named the infant Callum after the Callands district of Warrington where he was found dead, as his true identity could not be confirmed.

A funeral service was arranged by local people and he was buried in Warrington Cemetery a few months later.

The headstone, which was paid for with money raised by local residents, was inscribed: "Baby Callum, precious child of God. Laid to rest July 27, 1998. With love, from the people of Warrington."

File photo dated 27/07/98 of the funeral procession of abandoned baby Callum, during his funeral service at St Elphin's parish church, Warrington. Picture: Alamy

Adam Till, from the CPS, said: "This has been a complex case about a baby whose life was unfairly cut short.

"He would have been an adult today and it's devastating to think of the life he could have had.

"The circumstances of his death have deeply affected everyone who has been involved in this case as well as the wider community.

"We carefully considered and accepted a guilty plea to manslaughter following a thorough review of the psychiatric reports and medical evidence.

"The evidence concluded that Sharkey's mental state was significantly impaired at the time of the offence due to a medical condition which diminished her criminal responsibility.

"While the outcome of this case will never bring the baby back, we hope it brings a small measure of comfort to everyone who has been affected by this awful case."