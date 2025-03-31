Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

31 March 2025, 14:54 | Updated: 31 March 2025, 15:18

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene
The baby boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A woman has been arrested following the discovery of a dead baby who was left inside a bag outside a church in west London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The baby boy was found by a refuse worker inside a black Marks and Spencers shopping bag near All Saints Church, Notting Hill on March 25.

Following an appeal, the woman in her 30s was located and arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth, neglect and infanticide.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and ensure all necessary medical care was provided to her, the Met Police said.

She currently remains in hospital, the force confirmed, while adding they ask people "not to speculate".

A forensic post-mortem will take place later this week to help police understand more about the child’s death.

Flowers and messages of sympathy left by a tree next to All Saints Church, Notting Hill, after the body of a newborn was left
Flowers and messages of sympathy left by a tree next to All Saints Church, Notting Hill, after the body of a newborn was left. Picture: Getty

Superintendent Owen Renowden, who leads policing for Kensington and Chelsea said: “This is an ongoing, fast-paced investigation, with officers working tirelessly to ascertain the circumstances of the baby boy’s death.

“We believe that the woman is the baby’s mother and I am reassured that she is receiving the support she needs, while officers continue their work to understand what took place.

“I recognise that the news of this arrest may cause concern among our community, but when dealing with investigations of this nature our priority is to ensure the welfare of all involved and ensure that all lines of enquiry are fully explored.

“I appreciate the high level of attention that this investigation has received, but we politely ask for the public not to speculate.

“Although this is a significant development, we are still appealing for anyone with any information to contact police on 101 or at @MetCC quoting CAD1879 of 26 March.”

Marks & Spencer shopping bag, similar to the one in which a baby's body was found
Marks & Spencer shopping bag, similar to the one in which a baby's body was found. Picture: Alamy

Officers have expressed their thanks to members of the local community, who have offered their support to the local police teams as the investigation has progressed.

Police said they are open-minded about the circumstances of the child's death.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Club house covered in red paint as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland.

Man, 33, appears in court accused of maliciously damaging Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course
S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

The Met have recovered goods worth over a million pounds

Police recover more than £1 million worth of stolen gold jewellery - as force appeal to burglary victims for help
Pensioner dies after XL bully attack.

Pensioner, 84, dies in hospital two months after XL bully attack

Emma Conn

Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station
Alexander Sloley, from Islington, north London, was 16 when he was reported missing in August 2008

Police offer £10,000 for help solving case of teenager who went missing 17 years ago

More UK News

See more More UK News

Fifteen Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers have been discovered in a mass grave

Fifteen Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers killed 'one by one' by Israeli forces - as mass grave discovered
Adolescence is to be shown in secondary schools in the UK

Netflix's powerful incel drama Adolescence to be shown in schools

A toddler was suspended from nursery for being 'transphobic'

Toddler 'kicked out of nursery for being transphobic'

Mick Philpott was reportedly attacked in jail

Evil dad who killed six children in horror blaze ‘battered’ in prison attack

CEO of Primark Paul Marchant speaking to the media at Penneys flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin, as Primark have announced significant investment in the Irish market with the creation of hundreds of new roles. Picture date: Friday November 26, 2021.

Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague and admits 'error of judgment'
A fresh round of talks between the Unite Union and Birmingham City Council will begin today

Birmingham bin chaos: Striking workers face sack as talks resume amid mounting rubbish piles

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News