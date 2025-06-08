Baby found dead at home as police launch probe into 'unexplained' tragedy

8 June 2025, 10:36

Police crime scene tape UK
Police crime scene tape UK. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Police are investigating the "unexplained death" of baby found lifeless at home in Middlesborough on Saturday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers responded to reports of a dead baby yesterday.

They have not revealed the specific location in the Middlesborough areas of Teeside where the tragedy was discovered.

Investigators are carrying out enquiries at the address.

Cleveland Constabulary said in a statement lat night: "Officers were called to an address in Middlesbrough earlier today, Saturday 7th June, following the death of a baby. 

Read more: Probe into death of woman, 21, 'crushed' under wardrobe in Liverpool hotel after night out delayed

Read more: Boy, 14, hacked to death by samurai sword after 'killer skinned his own cat in psychotic episode caused by cannabis'

Jane Riddell, 61, and her 35-year-old son Lee Sott Riddell were found dead in a house in Huddersfield
Jane Riddell, 61, and her 35-year-old son Lee Sott Riddell were found dead in a house in Huddersfield. Picture: Funeral Guide

"The death is being treated as unexplained and detectives have been carrying out some enquiries at the address. 

"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased child at this sad and difficult time."

Separately, West Yorkshire Police have launched a probe into a possible murder suicide after a mother and son have been found dead in a home in the area.

Jane Riddell, 61, and her 35-year-old son Lee Sott Riddell were found dead in a house in Huddersfield on February 3.

Upon discovering the pair, police launched an investigation into Jane’s death, but a statement confirmed Lee’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers say they were called to the house just after 11:10am by someone who had raised concerns over the pair.

A West Yorkshire Police statement read: "Emergency services attended the address and found a woman and a man unresponsive inside."Both were pronounced deceased a short time later.

"Post mortem examinations determined Jane Riddell’s death was suspicious and a murder investigation was launched."Lee Scott Riddell’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

"The investigation is being carried out by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and enquiries are ongoing."However, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The River Tagus in Portugal.

British sailor who 'threw' girlfriend into river before 'fleeing on yacht' arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
The man was informed geese cannot commit assault

Man in court after accusing geese and duck of 'assault'

A prison governor was attacked HMP Ranby.

Prison governor suffers fractured skull in latest inmate attack on jail official

Officers were called to Whittle Way in Northgate to reports a body was found.

Mystery as body discovered in vehicle near Gatwick Airport

Portuguese police will carry out a new search this week at the request of German authorities investigating the 2007 disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner boasts police 'will never' pin disappearance on him in sick letter
The bomb hoax charge stems from an incident at the Asda supermarket on Telford Drive on May 9.

Man, 20, charged with terror offences over alleged Asda bomb hoax and ice rink arson attacks in Slough

More UK News

See more More UK News

Contractors from Thames Water.

Thames Water bidders 'want firm to be immune from prosecution over environmental crimes'

Andrew Malkinson arrives at Royal Courts Of Justice for his appeal to have his 2003 rape conviction quashed.

Wrongfully imprisoned Andrew Malkinson ‘not finished’ fighting for reform 17 years after conviction
General stock. Letters from the UK HMRC His Majestys Revenue and Customs tax authorities. united kingdom, great britain, taxation, dwp, department of work and pensions, taxes, government, finances, finance, brown, envelope,

HMRC introducing AI assistant as part of £500m digital investment plan to 'stop cheats in their tracks'
Dawn French has apologised over public backlash to an Instagram video where she seemed to 'mock' the October 7 attacks

Dawn French apologises after using 'mocking tone' to describe October 7 attacks

A child has sadly died after a minibus overturned on a motorway slip road in Berkshire

Tragedy as boy, 11, becomes second child to die three weeks after minibus overturned on M4 slip road
Albufeira, Portugal

Man, 21, becomes latest British tourist to be found dead in popular Algarve party town

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News