Baby found dead at home as police launch probe into 'unexplained' tragedy

By Jacob Paul

Police are investigating the "unexplained death" of baby found lifeless at home in Middlesborough on Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of a dead baby yesterday.

They have not revealed the specific location in the Middlesborough areas of Teeside where the tragedy was discovered.

Investigators are carrying out enquiries at the address.

Cleveland Constabulary said in a statement lat night: "Officers were called to an address in Middlesbrough earlier today, Saturday 7th June, following the death of a baby.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and detectives have been carrying out some enquiries at the address.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased child at this sad and difficult time."

Separately, West Yorkshire Police have launched a probe into a possible murder suicide after a mother and son have been found dead in a home in the area.

Jane Riddell, 61, and her 35-year-old son Lee Sott Riddell were found dead in a house in Huddersfield on February 3.

Upon discovering the pair, police launched an investigation into Jane’s death, but a statement confirmed Lee’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers say they were called to the house just after 11:10am by someone who had raised concerns over the pair.

A West Yorkshire Police statement read: "Emergency services attended the address and found a woman and a man unresponsive inside."Both were pronounced deceased a short time later.

"Post mortem examinations determined Jane Riddell’s death was suspicious and a murder investigation was launched."Lee Scott Riddell’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

"The investigation is being carried out by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and enquiries are ongoing."However, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths."