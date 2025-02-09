Baby girl found dead in Greater Manchester home, with man and woman arrested

Nelson Way, Chadderton. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

A baby girl was found dead at a home in Greater Manchester, with a man and woman arrested.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A baby girl, who was around five weeks old, was found dead as police arrest a woman, 21 and man, 41.

Police were responding to calls from a house on Nelson Way, Chadderton, Greater Manchester when they discovered the newborn.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and despite the efforts of paramedics, the baby was pronounced dead.

The man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and have been taken into custody.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers were called at around 12.56pm today to Nelson Way, Chadderton to a report concerning the welfare of a baby.

"Emergency services attended and despite the best efforts of paramedics, she sadly died.

"A man (aged 41) and a woman (aged 21) have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect. Enquiries are ongoing."