'Evil badger man': woman sets fire to neighbours car after she thought badgers killed local cat

4 July 2025, 01:04

A wild Badger (Meles meles) emerges from undergrowth early evening, Warwickshire
The arson caused £18,500 worth of damage and Mr Lee's vehicle was completely destroyed. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A woman set fire to her neighbour's Land Drover as she believed a badger he cared for killed a local cat.

Susan Lupton, 63, set fire to Graham Lee’s Land Rover in an attempt to kill the badgers living in his driveway.

Mr Lee, who she dubbed "evil badger man", left out food for the creatures in the seaside village of Freshwater Bay, on the Isle of Wight.

The wildlife volunteer told the court that the local cat died of old age.

The arson caused £18,500 worth of damage and Mr Lee's vehicle was completely destroyed.

Lupton, a writer, admitted to two counts of arson.

The badgers had not returned to the property since the event last year.

Read More: Father who shook baby daughter with 'excessive and severe' force found guilty of murder

Read More: Palestine Action activists remanded in custody over break-in at RAF Brize Norton

Milton Keynes,UK - June 24th 2023. 2005 black diesel LAND ROVER FREELANDER car travelling on an English country road
Mr Lee's Land Rover Freelander was completely destroyed. Picture: Alamy

The court heard she had shared posts on her Facebook page claiming that the car owner was an “evil badger man”, and she also has bipolar disorder.

She avoided prison but has been banned from Freshwater. Lupton has now moved to nearby Newport.

Lupton set fire to Mr Lee’s 4x4 on June 20 2024, the Isle of Wight Crown Court was told.

Items at a neighbouring property were also damaged beyond repair, including a cooker extractor and a Japanese maple tree.

Lupton moved from South Africa to the UK in 1980.

Freshwater, Isle of Wight, UK.
Freshwater, Isle of Wight, UK. Picture: Alamy

It was also heard by the court that Lupton claimed a firefighter friend had told her how to start the blaze.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Lee said Lupton was a “sick, twisted and manipulative individual”.

She had left him checking his security cameras numerous times a day out of a fear that she may appear on his driveway with matches.

He also described the loss of his “pride and joy” Land Rover as “beyond words”.

Mr Lee added that Lupton’s actions had ruined his life.

