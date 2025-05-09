Bargain Hunt star pleads guilty to eight charges relating to terrorist financing

Art dealer Oghenochuko Ojiri, 53, outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, who pleaded guilty to eight offences under section 21A of the Terrorism Act 2000 during a hearing at the court on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

An art dealer who has appeared on the hit show Bargain Hunt has pleaded guilty to eight charges relating to terrorist financing following an investigation.

Oghenochuko Ojiri, 53, entered the plea at Westminster Magistrates’ Court after being hit with eight charges of failing to make a disclosure during the course of business within the regulated sector.

They relate to a period from October 2020 to December 2021.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard how the star sold art to a known Hezbollah financier, with assets valued in the region of £140,000.

Police said he had become the first person to be charged with a specific offence under section 21A of the Terrorism Act 2000.

It comes after an investigation into terrorist financing by officers from the National Terrorist Financial Investigation Unit (NTFIU), part of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

The Bargain Hunt star is a known art collector and antiques dealer who has been a regular face on the programme. He has also appeared on Antiques Road Show.

Ojiri had his own art gallery and vintage shop - Pelicans & Parrots with Juliet Da Silva.

Mr Ojiri is currently listed on Bargain Hunt's website as an expert, with the antiques dealer also starring on Storage: Flog the Lot!

The business on Stoke Newington Road in Dalston, North London, has previously been labelled "the coolest place in London" by Italian Vogue.

His store specialised in selling contemporary furniture, curated houseware and gifts.