Bargain Hunt star charged with terrorist financing, police say

Ochuko Ojiri, 53, has appeared on Bargain Hunt and other hit shows. Picture: Twitter

By Jacob Paul

An art dealer who has appeared on the hit show Bargain hunt has been charged with terrorist financing following an investigation.

Oghenochuko Ojiri, 53, was hit with eight charges of failing to make a disclosure during the course of business within the regulated sector.

They relate to a period from October 2020 to December 2021.

Police said he had become the first person to be charged with a specific offence under section 21A of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday 9 May.

It comes after an investigation into terrorist financing by officers from the National Terrorist Financial Investigation Unit (NTFIU), part of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

The Bargain Hunt star is a known art collector and antiques dealer who has been a regular face on the programme. He has also appeared on Antiques Road Show.

Ojiri had his own art gallery and vintage shop - Pelicans & Parrots with Juliet Da Silva.

The business on Stoke Newington Road in Dalston, North London, has previously been labelled "the coolest place in London" by Italian Vogue, selling contemporary furniture, curated houseware and gifts.

The Ojiri Gallery declined to comment.

