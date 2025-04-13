Five men charged over death of 'much-loved' granddad shot through his front window

Barry Dawson. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

Five men have been charged over the death of a "much-loved" granddad who was shot through his front window earlier this month.

Barry Dawson, 60, was shot through a downstairs window in his terraced house in Stanley, County Durham, on April 5.

Sean Reay, 29, was arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland and transported back to Durham on Saturday, where he was charged with murder.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Peterlee Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police also arrested and charged 37-year-old Kelvin Craig Lawson on Friday.

Lawson appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Saturday where no pleas were entered and he was remanded into custody.

Police at the scene. Picture: Alamy

He will appear at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.

Keith Dorward was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and charged on Saturday with the offence.

The 47-year-old will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Two other men had previously been charged with Mr Dawson's murder.

Thomas Lee Sterling, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court last week.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.

Barry Dawson. Picture: Social media

Kevin Dorward, 38, was also charged with murder and appeared at Teesside Crown Court by video link on Friday.

A plea hearing will be held on May 9 and a provisional trial date has been set for September 22, estimated to last five weeks.

His partner Michaela Hetherington, 35, is charged with perverting the course of justice and she appeared by a prison link for a bail hearing, though judge Francis Laird KC declined her bail.

The charge relates to an allegation she falsely reported to police that Dorward's car was missing.

Durham Constabulary Superintendent Neil Fuller said: "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with Mr Dawson's death and want to thank the community for their continued support while our extensive inquiries were carried out.

Superintendent Peter Carr, speaking to media outside Stanley Police Station, about the murder of Barry Dawson, who was shot dead in his home in Stanley, County Durham. Picture: Alamy

"We appreciate the patience and support residents have given us as officers have worked around the clock on our investigation."

In a tribute on Wednesday, Mr Dawson's family described him as "a much-loved father, granddad and partner who will be greatly missed".

They added: "We are truly devastated and his loss will leave an enormous gap in our lives."