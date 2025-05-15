Beauty influencer shot dead during TikTok livestream at salon in Mexico

Popular 23-year-old Mexican TikTok influencer Valeria Marquez was fatally shot while livestreaming. Picture: Instagram/v___marquez

By Will Conroy

A Mexican social media influencer has been shot dead during a TikTok live stream, according to the state prosecutor's office.

Valeria Marquez, who had nearly 200,000 followers on social media, was killed while working in her beauty salon in the city of Guadalajara.

The 23-year-old was seen seated at a table on her TikTok live stream before two men reportedly entered the salon "and apparently fired a gun at her".

The motive for the attack remains unclear but the case is being investigated as a femicide, which is the killing of women or girls for reasons of gender.

The UN reports 10 women or girls are murdered every day in Mexico by partners or family members.

Moments before her death, Ms Marquez was heard on her live stream saying, "They're coming," before a voice off-screen asked, "Hey, Vale?"

"Yes," Ms Marquez responded before muting the sound on her livestream.

One of the men who had entered the salon reportedly gifted her a parcel, which she unwrapped to reveal a stuff animal.

She appeared to be speaking to someone off-camera as she held the toy before being shot once in the chest and once in the head.

She then clutched her chest and slumped over.

The footage only ended when another unidentified woman picked up her phone and closed the stream.

The influencer had said earlier in the livestream that someone had come to the salon when she was not there with an "expensive gift" for her.

Police arrived at the scene around 18:30 local time (12:30 GMT) and confirmed Ms Marquez's death, according to the state prosecutor.

When police arrived, she was “still sitting in the chair where she was surprised with that doll in her arms” Denis Rodriquez, a spokesman for the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office, told The New York Times.

According to Rodriquez, the two men came into the salon earlier in the day and claimed they were trying to deliver a gift to Márquez.

They “most likely didn’t personally know her, as they had to ask for her by name,” Rodríguez told The Times.

No suspect has been named but forensic experts are investigating the shooting.

Mayor of Zapopan Juan José Frangie said his office had no record of Ms Marquez requesting help due to threats against her and said "a femicide is the worst thing", according to news agency AFP.