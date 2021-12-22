Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with seventh count of rape

22 December 2021, 17:25

Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a seventh count of rape.
Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a seventh count of rape. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy will spend Christmas in prison after he appeared in court accused of a seventh count of rape.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 27-year-old footballer is already facing serious sex offence allegations and was charged with another rape offence relating to a new complainant last week.

This is the fourth woman to accuse the Manchester City footballer, who plays for the French international team, of rape.

Reporting restrictions were lifted on Wednesday when Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court for a hearing ahead of his trial next year.

The charge relates to a new complainant and is alleged to have taken place in July this year.

Mendy is now accused of eight offences against five different women, including seven counts of rape relating to four women.

The earlier charges are three counts of rape, alleged to have happened on October 11 2020; sexual touching on January 2 2021; one count of rape on July 24 2021 and two counts of rape on August 23 2021.

Mendy was suspended by Manchester City after being charged by police, pending an investigation. He has been at the club since 2017.

The defender, who is being held in HMP Altcourse, Liverpool, spoke only to confirm his name during the 40-minute hearing and followed proceedings by an interpreter.

Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, Cheshire, has been in custody since he was first arrested and charged with sexual offences on August 26.

His co-defendant, Louis Saha Matturie, of Eccles, Greater Manchester, also charged with sex offences in August, appeared alongside him at the hearing on Wednesday.

Matturie, 40, is accused of six counts of rape in and one of sexual assault.

Judge Patrick Thompson remanded both defendants into custody until January 7.

Further pre-trial hearings will be held on January 7 and January 24.

A proposed trial date of January 24 next year has been rescheduled and his trial will now start on either June 27 or August 1.

