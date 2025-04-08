Bhim Kohli's teenage killers 'humiliated' pensioner in 'brutal and cruel' attack, says heartbroken daughter

Boy, 15, and girl, 13, guilty of manslaughter following the death of Leicester pensioner Bhim Kohli. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

The two teenagers guilty of the manslaughter of 80-year-old Bhim Kohli “humiliated” the pensioner in a “brutal and cruel” attack, his daughter has said.

Bhim Kohli died from serious injuries he suffered while walking his dog Rocky in Franklin Park, seconds away from his home in Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, in September last year.

Appearing at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were found guilty of the pensioner's death.

Both had previously denied the murder and manslaughter of the 80-year-old.

Speaking outside the court after the verdicts were given, Mr Kohli’s daughter, Susan Kohli, said her father was “humiliated” in a “brutal and cruel” attack.

His family said: “Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle.". Picture: Family Handout

Ms Kohli found her father lying severely injured in the park after being summoned to the scene, where he told her he had been punched in the face and kicked.

She said: “We feel angry and disgust towards the teenagers who took dad away from us. They humiliated him, an 80-year-old man, assaulted him, filmed it and laughed at him.

“Dad did not deserve this and wouldn’t wish this on anyone else.”

In a statement released by Leicestershire Police, Ms Kohli said: “Videos of the incident were filmed and shockingly found on the girl’s phone. Dad did not deserve this, and we wouldn’t wish this pain on anyone else.

“One of the videos showed dad on his knees being hit over the head with the boy’s slider (shoe). A loud horrible slapping sound is heard when the boy struck dad.

“Hearing the girl laugh at this assault on dad is utterly disgusting. This sound plays over and over in our heads.

“Losing dad in these cruel, violent, and deeply shocking circumstances feels like our hearts have been pulled apart. We can’t put into words the pain we feel every day, and this has magnified during the trial.”

Tributes Left For 80-year-old Man Killed In Leicester. Picture: Getty

Ms Kohli described her father as a “loving dad, grandad, brother and uncle” who was “good fun to be around”.

She said: “He was the person who knitted our family together and we miss him every second of every day. Our home feels so empty without him and will never be the same.”

She added that her mother, who has been Mr Kohli’s life partner for 55 years, “thinks about what happened” every time she opens the front door.

After the jury reached its verdicts on the manslaughter charge and acquitted the boy of murder, High Court Judge Mr Justice Turner remanded the male defendant in custody and granted the 13-year-old girl conditional bail.

He adjourned sentencing until a two-day hearing on May 19-20.

Speaking outside court after the verdicts, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski said: “The circumstances surrounding this case are truly tragic and heartbreaking.

“On that warm summer evening of Sunday September 1 last year, Mr Kohli was simply doing what he did every day, walking his dog on the park just a few yards from his home address.

“But instead of being able to enjoy an evening stroll with his dog, Rocky, he was confronted by a teenage boy, who with the encouragement of the girl he was with, attacked an 80-year-old man – a defenceless man – and left him in agony on the floor.”

Mr Sinski added: “Both the case and the subsequent trial have been complex and extremely sensitive due to the young ages of both defendants.

“Today’s verdict will now mean that they will have to face the enormity of their actions that evening and the consequences that will now follow.”

Kelly Matthews, from the Crown Prosecution Service, also gave a statement outside the court, describing the case as “an unprovoked attack on an innocent man”.

The senior district crown prosecutor at CPS East Midlands told reporters: “Mr Kohli was a much-loved family man and his loss is felt keenly by those close to him.

“I would like to offer them my heart-felt sympathy for their loss and express my admiration for the dignity they have shown, giving their evidence and accounts of these tragic events in court in such difficult circumstances.”