Bibby Stockholm asylum seeker tells girl 'I've never been this close to a white woman' before sexually assaulting her

22 July 2025, 08:54 | Updated: 22 July 2025, 09:28

Seaside Town Of Weymouth Prepares For The Holiday Season
Konofilia, 48, an ex-footballer, sat next to the 17-year-old girl on Weymouth seafront and told her he was on holiday. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

An asylum seeker living on the Bibby Stockholm barge sexually assaulted a teenage girl on a beach after saying "I've never been this close to a white woman".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Moffat Konofilia travelled 10,000 miles from the Solomon Islands to the UK.

He was housed in the controversial migrant barge Bibby Stockholm moored in Portland, Dorset.

Konofilia, 48, an ex-footballer, sat next to the 17-year-old girl on Weymouth seafront and told her he was on holiday.

The girl said Konofilia commented on the colour of her skin and said he had “never been this close to a white woman”.

She began to secretly record their conversation.

Konofilia then attempted to kiss her on the mouth, as the girl can be heard saying 'no, no', and he apologised.

She then left to walk home, and Konofilia followed her. The girl then managed to lose him down an alleyway.

The closed Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland Port, Dorset.
The closed Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland Port, Dorset. Picture: Alamy

The girl called a friend crying and asked them to meet her.

She reported the incident to the police the following day.

Konofilia said he had taken the bus to the seaside town from Portland, and bought beers to drink on the beach "as he often did".

He told police the girl said she was 18 and he wanted to help her.

Read More: People smugglers face having assets frozen and being banned from UK in 'world's first sanctions regime'

Read More: Man, 18, charged with murder over death of 63-year-old man in Ipswich

Konofilia claimed he did not try to kiss her, but put an arm around her to comfort her and she pulled way.

He denied kissing her or following her when she left.

Konofilia was found guilty of one count of sexual assault by magistrates in Poole.

The asylum seeker had played for the Solomon Islands national team.

There are currently no specific visas for Solomon Islanders to seek asylum in the UK.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Man, 18, charged with murdering 63-year-old Billy McNicholl in Ipswich

Man, 18, charged with murder over death of 63-year-old man in Ipswich

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, killed civil partners Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on July 8 last year

'It's blood leaking from the suitcase': 999 call after man dumped couples remains on Clifton Suspension Bridge
Aimee Betro.

Would-be assassin in a niqab failed in murder plot after gun jammed amid 'violent' feud with two families, court told
Yostin Mosquera, left, denies murdering Albert Alfonso, centre.

Colombian man found guilty of murdering couple and dumping their remains in suitcases on Clifton Suspension Bridge
Melissa Wilband has been convicted of the manslaughter of her four-month-old daughter.

Woman who killed her baby by violently shaking her during Covid-19 lockdown is jailed

Cain Byrne, 20, has been detained for more than 11 years for killing an elderly man in hit-and-run.

Driver, 20, who inhaled laughing gas before killing cyclist, 81, in hit-and-run detained for more than 11 years

More UK News

See more More UK News

A white woman with blonde hair

Body found in lake confirmed as missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth

Plans for the Sizewell C nuclear power plant

Sizewell C nuclear power plant construction to cost £38bn as investors sign deal

Evan died while holidaying at the popular Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

Ibiza Rocks pauses events after two Brits die at venue

The altercation occurred outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following an asylum seeker’s accusation of sexual assault last week.

Cost of policing anti-migrant protests outside Epping hotel hits £100,000

The roof of the bus was torn off after the crash.

15 hospitalised after double decker bus crashes into bridge in Manchester

Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

Tributes pour in for British ice hockey star 19, who fell to his death from Ibiza hotel

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News