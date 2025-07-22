Bibby Stockholm asylum seeker tells girl 'I've never been this close to a white woman' before sexually assaulting her

Konofilia, 48, an ex-footballer, sat next to the 17-year-old girl on Weymouth seafront and told her he was on holiday. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

An asylum seeker living on the Bibby Stockholm barge sexually assaulted a teenage girl on a beach after saying "I've never been this close to a white woman".

Moffat Konofilia travelled 10,000 miles from the Solomon Islands to the UK.

He was housed in the controversial migrant barge Bibby Stockholm moored in Portland, Dorset.

Konofilia, 48, an ex-footballer, sat next to the 17-year-old girl on Weymouth seafront and told her he was on holiday.

The girl said Konofilia commented on the colour of her skin and said he had “never been this close to a white woman”.

She began to secretly record their conversation.

Konofilia then attempted to kiss her on the mouth, as the girl can be heard saying 'no, no', and he apologised.

She then left to walk home, and Konofilia followed her. The girl then managed to lose him down an alleyway.

The closed Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland Port, Dorset. Picture: Alamy

The girl called a friend crying and asked them to meet her.

She reported the incident to the police the following day.

Konofilia said he had taken the bus to the seaside town from Portland, and bought beers to drink on the beach "as he often did".

He told police the girl said she was 18 and he wanted to help her.

Konofilia claimed he did not try to kiss her, but put an arm around her to comfort her and she pulled way.

He denied kissing her or following her when she left.

Konofilia was found guilty of one count of sexual assault by magistrates in Poole.

The asylum seeker had played for the Solomon Islands national team.

There are currently no specific visas for Solomon Islanders to seek asylum in the UK.