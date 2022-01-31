Billie-Jo Jenkins murder could finally be solved as police launch forensic review

The notorious murder of schoolgirl Billie-Jo Jenkins in 1997 could finally be solved after police launched a DNA review.

Billie-Jo, 13, was smashed over the head with an 18in iron tent peg as she painted patio doors outside her home in Hastings, East Sussex.

Her foster dad Sion Jenkins, now 63, spent six years in jail before his life sentence was quashed on appeal.

He was formally acquitted in 2006 following two retrials but his bid for compensation was turned down because his innocence could not be proved.

The case hinged on 148 “invisible” blood spots found on the clothing of ex-deputy head Jenkins. Prosecutors claimed the spots were consistent with “impact spatter”.

Jenkins’ defence team argued they came from a fine spray on Billie-Jo’s breath after he discovered her dying.

Police say the spots — and whether they contained bone fragments — will form part of the review and they are conducting DNA tests from tapings in the hope of matching it with potential suspects.

Police stress there is no new information and detectives are not reinvestigating. But the force said: “We are carrying out a forensic review of material to establish whether or not scientific advances can provide new lines of inquiry.”

Jenkins has repeatedly demanded police reinvestigate the murder and accused them of lacking the courage to face mistakes.

His Justice for Sion Jenkins website says: “Billie-Jo’s story can’t have a happy ending but it should have a truthful one.”

