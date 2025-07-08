Body found in search for missing mum formally identified as Reanne Coulson

The body of Reanne Coulson, 34, was found by police after she went missing. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Jacob Paul

A body found during a search of woodland last month is that of Coventry woman Reanne Coulson, detectives have confirmed.

Officers said the body had been formally identified as that of the 34-year-old, whose disappearance sparked a murder inquiry after she failed to contact relatives on her birthday in mid-June.

West Midlands Police said in a statement on Tuesday: “Today we can sadly confirm that the body found in Binley Woods is that of Reanne Coulson.“

Reanne, aged 34, had last been seen in May, and her disappearance led to a major investigation to find her.

“As a result of information received, a woman’s body was found on June 27.

“Today she was formally identified as Reanne.

"We have spoken to Reanne’s family, and are continuing to support them. We are carrying out further inquiries to establish how Reanne died.”

Reanne Coulson. Picture: West Midlands Police

Mohammed Durnion, aged 42, appeared in court last week charged with murder, while a second suspect, a 38-year-old man, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both defendants have now been remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court later this month.

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to do all we can to support Reanne’s family at this awful time, and our thoughts remain firmly with them.

“The investigation is continuing and I still really want to hear from anyone with information that might help us as we continue to work tirelessly to get answers for Reanne’s family.”

Ms Coulson was a sex worker and lived a “chaotic life”, her twin sister Kirsten had told the media in an appeal last month.

But she said it was “out of the ordinary” not to have heard from her.

She said: “If you were in Vauxhall Street on the 21 or 22 May for whatever reason, if you know anything about my sister’s disappearance, please let the police know.

“Just pick up the phone no matter how small it is. Anything is better than nothing. Your information might just help us to find her.

“We are all worried sick about her. Words can’t describe the pain we are all feeling. Our family are desperate. We need answers. Please help us get Reanne back.”