Body found in search for missing Reanne Coulson as man charged with murder

Reanne Coulson, 34, from Coventry was last seen on May 21 after she visited a food bank at St Mary & Benedict Church on Raglan Street. Picture: West Midlands Police. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Henry Moore

Police have confirmed a man has been charged with murder after a body was found in the search for missing Reanne Coulson

Reanne Coulson, 34, was last seen in Coventry in May and concerns were raised by her family after she failed to make contact with them on her birthday on June 17.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but Ms Coulson's family have been informed of the discovery.

Speaking on Friday evening, Detective Jim Munro said: "We've been focussed on doing all we can to find Reanne and our thoughts remain with her family at this deeply distressing time.

"While formal identification still needs to take place we do believe it is Reanne.

Reanne Coulson. Picture: West Midlands Police

"We've charged a man with murder, and another for assisting an offender, but our enquiries to establish exactly what happened and why are ongoing."We'll continue to update and support Reanne's family."

Mohammed Durnion has been charged with Ms Coulson's murder and will appear before Coventry Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Adam Moore, 38, has also been charged with assisting an offender.

In a fresh appeal for information about her daughter’s whereabouts, Ms Coulson’s mother Lynne Sparkes said on Thursday: “Is there anybody out there that knows anything about Reanne’s disappearance?

Relatives of missing Coventry woman Reanne Coulson, including her mother Lynne Sparkes and her twin sister Kirsten Coulson, appeal for information at a press conference. Picture: Alamy

“From one parent to another, you can only imagine how I’m feeling. Please come forward to give our family some closure.“I just want my baby back.”

Officers searching for Ms Coulson released CCTV on Monday of her near St Mary and Benedict Church on Raglan Street in Coventry at 9.46pm on May 21 to encourage anyone who may have seen her to come forward.

A food bank was in operation at the time and she was last seen leaving the church with food and a carrier bag.

Ms Coulson was a sex worker and lived a “chaotic life”, her twin sister Kirsten told the media in an appeal on Monday, but said it was “out of the ordinary” not to have heard from her.

She said: “If you were in Vauxhall Street on the 21 or 22 May for whatever reason, if you know anything about my sister’s disappearance, please let the police know.

“Just pick up the phone no matter how small it is. Anything is better than nothing. Your information might just help us to find her.

“We are all worried sick about her. Words can’t describe the pain we are all feeling. Our family are desperate. We need answers. Please help us get Reanne back.”