'Bonnie and Clyde' couple who planned brutal rape of young children jailed

28 July 2025, 18:03

A mugshot man and a woman side by side
Stuart Compton, 46, and his partner, Tracy Turner, 52, sent each other thousands of messages planning the depraved abuse of two girls and a boy over. Picture: South Wales Police/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A couple who dubbed themselves Bonnie and Clyde have been jailed for planning and fantasising about the "brutal" rape and sexual assault of young children under the age of 12.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stuart Compton, 46, and his partner, Tracy Turner, 52, sent each other thousands of messages planning the depraved abuse of two girls and a boy over a two-year period.

Merthyr Crown Court heard their sick plan failed after an online dating app informed police of concerns about Compton, and the pair were arrested.

Sentencing the couple on Monday, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, handed Compton a life sentence, while Turner was given 12 years in jail, with a further two years on extended licence.

Compton must serve a minimum term of seven years in prison before he can apply to the parole board for release.

Addressing Compton, she said: "Unless and until the parole board considers it safe to release you, you will remain in prison."

At an earlier hearing, the couple, who referred to each other as Bonnie and Clyde in messages, both pleaded guilty to six counts of arranging sex with a child.

Compton also pleaded guilty to six counts of making indecent images, and Turner, who is a hospital operating assistant, admitted two counts of the same offence.

Bonnie and Clyde were outlaws who gained notoriety in the 1930s for a series of bank robberies in America.

The judge said messages showed they had discussed "over and over again" their desires to rape children and their conversations "made clear that this was not fantasy."

The couple had planned to carry out the acts, with Ms Lloyd-Clarke saying they had "carefully identified" a location for one of the rapes to take place.

"You were both sexually aroused by the idea of raping a child," she said.

She added: "You both deny your sexual interest in children, you both minimise your offending."

The couple must also inform the police of any names or addresses they use and are barred from working with children and vulnerable groups.

Compton, from Cathays, and Turner, from Roath, both Cardiff, had denied a string of other offences, including conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to rape and conspiracy to kidnap, which were ordered to lie on the file.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Annabel Mackey

Mother pleads guilty to manslaughter of two-year-old daughter after she was found in pond

g

'Jealous' woman stabbed ex-partner to death on Christmas Day after seeing him on dating app, court hears
Paul Gallagher has been charged with rape and a string of other violent sex offences.

Noel and Liam Gallagher's older brother Paul charged with rape, coercive control and string of sex offences
Johnny Robbins and Daniel Shaw

Five people charged in investigation into deaths of two men seven years ago

David Norris who was jailed for the murder of Stephen Lawrence

Public parole hearing for one of Stephen Lawrence's killers delayed

He then returned to the scene of the crime days later on June 15, where he stole a further three bottles of wine worth around £680.

Moment brazen thief hides £24k of stolen wine in wheelie bin before fleeing on tuk-tuk

More UK News

See more More UK News

Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace claims he was 'regularly touched and groped' on Masterchef set but complaining 'never crossed my mind'
Enough is Enough' protest opposed to refugees housed at Cresta Court Hotel, Church road in Trafford, Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

Protesters clash outside Altrincham hotel housing asylum seekers

A video posted on X shows the man causing the disturbance shouting in the aisle of the plane

Man, 41, charged amid terror probe after 'shouting about a bomb' on UK-bound Easyjet flight
Bebe King was killed in last year's Southport murders.

Bebe King's 'light, care and spark' live on one year since Southport murders, her family says
Yvonne Ford

Grandmother who died of rabies from puppy scratch on holiday had 'horrendous' death, says daughter
Jonathan Baker, the Bishop of Fulham, told the choir to get out of his house

Bizarre moment bishop tells choir to stop its 'terrible racket' and 'get out of my house' as church concert cut short

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News