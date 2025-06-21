Shopkeeper stabbed to death 'in front of customers and children' - as man arrested for murder

The victim of the knife attack - a 44-year-old woman - died in hospital after sustaining a stab wound to the torso. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been arrested after a shopkeeper was reportedly stabbed to death in front of customers and children in Merseyside.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to the Low Cost Food & Wine convenience shop on Stanley Road, Bootle, shortly after 5pm on Friday.

The victim of the attack - a 44-year-old woman - died in hospital after sustaining a stab wound to the torso.

A 47-year-old man from Widnes, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place, fell ill soon after arrival into custody.

He is being assessed and treated at hospital.

Merseyside Police believe the two were known to each other and are not looking for anyone else but have urged anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

A witness described how people were "crying and screaming".

Read more: Mass evacuation of passengers 'trapped' on broken-down train on hottest day of the year so far

Read more: Eight dead after hot air balloon catches fire and crashes in Brazil

Constantin Manzu, 40, a local shopkeeper, saw the aftermath of the stabbing and sheltered witnesses in his cake shop.

"I heard screaming. There was a bus at the stop in front so I could not make out what it was but when I went outside there was a big group by the door of the shop," he told the BBC.

"I could see them looking at someone lying on the floor, and someone standing there said someone had been stabbed."

He added two customers who witnessed the attack stayed in his shop for a short time afterwards as "everyone was in shock".

He added: "I can't describe it in words. I just literally burst into tears when I heard and I saw everyone crying and screaming.

"The whole situation is horrendous and I think you need to have a very strong heart to support those kind of emotions.

"Mr Manzu said he and his partner regularly went into the shop and described the victim as "really nice with everyone that stepped in the shop".

"All the time she was nice with the kids all around here, she was nice with my kids," he said.

'Huge shock'

Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said: “I know the circumstances of this incident will come as a huge shock and cause significant distress to people living locally.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation but this is currently being treated as a domestic assault in which the suspect and victim knew each other.

“Every single report of domestic abuse is treated extremely seriously by Merseyside Police, and our detectives have launched an extensive investigation into this assault.

“Officers deployed to the scene made a swift arrest, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“Detectives are speaking to witnesses at the scene and exploring CCTV and doorbell footage opportunities and I would appeal to anyone with information or footage to get in touch.”