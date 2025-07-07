Man, 31, arrested after teenager ‘raped’ in public toilet on Bournemouth beach

7 July 2025, 08:57 | Updated: 7 July 2025, 09:06

Bournemouth, Dorset, England, UK, Friday 4th July 2025, Weather: People on the beach in warm summer afternoon sunshine on the south coast before a change to wet weather over the weekend
Man, 31, arrested after teenager ‘raped’ in public toilet on Bournemouth beach. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenager in a public toilet on Bournemouth beach.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dorset Police were called to the incident at around 2am on Sunday to reports a woman had been raped in a toilet.

The alleged incident happened near Undercliff Drive, a road that runs along the beach.

The area has been cordoned off while detectives investigate.

Specialist officers are supporting the teenage, female victim.

Dorset Police said: “Officers are carrying out increased patrols in the area and we would encourage anyone with concerns to please speak with an officer.”

Read more: Australian woman found guilty of murdering three relatives by serving lunch laced with 'toxic mushrooms'

Read more: Desperate hunt for German backpacker, 26, who vanished in Western Australia eight days ago

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

A man, 34, has been charged with attempted kidnap. Picture: Alamy

Man charged with attempted kidnap of children at well-known park's splash pad

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found stabbed to death at a residential address in Vauxhall. Picture: Alamy

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in luxury building near US embassy
Erin Patterson arriving in the back of a prison transport vehicle at Latrobe Valley Magistrate's Court in Morwell, Australia. An Australian woman murdered her husband's parents and aunt by lacing their beef Wellington lunch with toxic mushrooms

Australian woman found guilty of murdering three relatives by serving lunch laced with 'toxic mushrooms'
Prison

Terrorists inside UK prisons teaching inmates how to make bombs, study reveals

Dr Fortune Gomo, 39, was found seriously injured before being pronounced dead by paramedics.

Doctor, 39, found dead on the street as police launch murder investigation with man, 20, charged
Reduced addiction treatment programmes and layoffs of experienced officers during austerity years have been linked to the current crisis

Drugs epidemic making jails 'impossible to run' as seizures by prison officers reach record levels

More UK News

See more More UK News

Members of a rescue team were thrown overboard and injured while trying to save a person who was swept out to sea in Blackpool.

Lifeboat crew thrown overboard and injured after ‘challenging’ search for person swept to sea
Tiktokers are posting advice showing people how to take advantage of the scheme

Revealed: People with tennis elbow, anxiety and social phobia given new cars funded by the taxpayer
Protesters march to Downing Street, calling on the UK government to show greater support for Marcus Fakana.

British teen, 18, jailed in Dubai over 'holiday romance' with fellow tourist returns home after royal pardon
The Education Secretary has said she wants to “make sure every child has the chance to succeed”, as ministers look to drive up quality and access in early education.

Nursery teachers in disadvantaged communities to be offered £4,500 incentive as part of plans to attract new staff
campaigners have said that without the documents in mainstream schools, “many thousands of children risk being denied vital provision, or losing access to education altogether”.

Campaigners urge Government to keep care plans for children with special needs

Jonathan Hall KC said the wide availability of smartphones has transformed radicalisation since 7/7

Society ‘struggling’ to respond to link between smartphones and youth extremism

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News