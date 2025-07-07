James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Man, 31, arrested after teenager ‘raped’ in public toilet on Bournemouth beach
7 July 2025, 08:57 | Updated: 7 July 2025, 09:06
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenager in a public toilet on Bournemouth beach.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Dorset Police were called to the incident at around 2am on Sunday to reports a woman had been raped in a toilet.
The alleged incident happened near Undercliff Drive, a road that runs along the beach.
The area has been cordoned off while detectives investigate.
Specialist officers are supporting the teenage, female victim.
Dorset Police said: “Officers are carrying out increased patrols in the area and we would encourage anyone with concerns to please speak with an officer.”
Read more: Australian woman found guilty of murdering three relatives by serving lunch laced with 'toxic mushrooms'
Read more: Desperate hunt for German backpacker, 26, who vanished in Western Australia eight days ago