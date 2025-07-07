Man, 31, arrested after teenager ‘raped’ in public toilet on Bournemouth beach

Man, 31, arrested after teenager ‘raped’ in public toilet on Bournemouth beach. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenager in a public toilet on Bournemouth beach.

Dorset Police were called to the incident at around 2am on Sunday to reports a woman had been raped in a toilet.

The alleged incident happened near Undercliff Drive, a road that runs along the beach.

The area has been cordoned off while detectives investigate.

Specialist officers are supporting the teenage, female victim.

Dorset Police said: “Officers are carrying out increased patrols in the area and we would encourage anyone with concerns to please speak with an officer.”

