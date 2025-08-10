Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of murder after pensioner found dead at address

10 August 2025, 16:48 | Updated: 10 August 2025, 17:03

The man, 88, was found
The man, 88, was found dead at a property in Bournemouth.

By Flaminia Luck

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 88-year-old man was found dead at an address.

Officers received a report from the ambulance service raising concern for the welfare of a man at an address in Edgehill Road, in the Winton area of Bournemouth, shortly before 1pm on Saturday, Dorset Police said.

The victim's next of kin have been informed after he was found at the property, with police currently treating the death as unexplained.

A 60-year-old woman from Bournemouth, who is thought to be known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the force said.

A police cordon is currently in place in the area while an investigation is carried out.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third said: "Following the discovery of the body, we have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

"I am keen to speak to anyone who has seen any suspicious activity around the address since Friday July 18 2025 to please come forward.

"You may have vital details to help us establish what has happened."

Anyone with information should contact the force at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55250117622, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

