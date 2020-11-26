Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Boy, 13, fights for life after being attacked with 'metal pole' in London
26 November 2020, 06:08 | Updated: 26 November 2020, 06:59
A teenage boy is in a serious condition in hospital after he was attacked with a metal pole in a street in south London.
Scotland Yard said officers were called to Leigham Court Road, Streatham, about 3.30pm on Wednesday.
The victim was found with a head wound at the scene, near Dunraven School, before being rushed to hospital.
The 13-year-old boy was treated at the scene for a head injury before being taken to hospital where police say his condition has been assessed as life-threatening.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Lambeth Police wrote on Twitter: “A 13yo boy was found with a head injury. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
“The boy's condition has been assessed as life-threatening.”