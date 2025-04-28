Breaking News

Boy, 15, admits killing teenager Harvey Willgoose at Sheffield school - but denies murder

28 April 2025, 10:49 | Updated: 28 April 2025, 11:01

Harvey Willgoose died after being stabbed in the chest at school. (R) Harvey's mother Caroline Willgoose at his funeral. Picture: Family Handout/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to the manslaughter of teenager Harvey Willgoose, but has denied his murder.

Harvey was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield in February.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, admitted manslaughter but denied murder. He also pleaded guilty to having a blade on school premises.

A murder trial date was set for 30 June and the boy was remanded into youth detention custody.

Harvey was stabbed twice in the chest while on a lunch break at the school.

His funeral at Sheffield Cathedral was attended by hundreds of people, with the service shown on a big screen to a crowd outside.

Harvey was stabbed twice in the chest while on his lunch break. Picture: Family handout

In a statement issued after his death, Harvey's family said they were "utterly heartbroken".

"Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again," they said.

"We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and most importantly, a best friend to all.

"Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man."

Harvey Willgoose's mother Caroline outside Sheffield Cathedal after the teenager's funeral. Picture: Alamy

The school's head teacher described Harvey as an "immensely popular" young man whose "smile would light up the room".

Harvey’s parents have become anti-knife campaigners, calling for knife arches to be installed at secondary schools.

