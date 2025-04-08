Breaking News

Boy, 15, and girl, 13, guilty of manslaughter following the death of Leicester pensioner Bhim Kohli

8 April 2025, 12:12 | Updated: 8 April 2025, 12:26

His family said: “Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle."
His family said: “Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle.". Picture: Family Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl have been found guilty of manslaughter following the death of pensioner Bhim Kohli in Leicester.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bhim Kohli died from serious injuries he suffered while walking his dog Rocky in Franklin Park, seconds away from his home in Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, in September last year.

Appearing at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday, both teenagers, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were found guilty of the pensioner's death.

Both had previously denied the murder and manslaughter of the 80-year-old.

Following the pensioner's death, Leicestershire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed that Mr Kohli died as a result of a neck injury.

The court heard how the 13-year-old girl filmed the attack on the pensioner using her mobile phone.

Read more: Nazi 'Secretary of Evil' convicted for murders of 10,500 Holocaust victims dies aged 99

Read more: 'Spectacular fall from grace': Headteacher who attacked deputy over 'love triangle' faces ‘inevitable’ prison sentence

Tributes Left For 80-year-old Man Killed In Leicester
Tributes Left For 80-year-old Man Killed In Leicester. Picture: Getty

His family described the pensioner as a "loving, caring person" who enjoyed walking their family dog at the park "many times a day".

Four other children - a girl aged 14 and one boy and two girls aged 12 - were arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the police investigation, but were released with no further action.

Leicestershire Police subsequently made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior contact with the victim.

Following further contact with the watchdog, the force has now made a mandatory referral.

This is a developing story.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Dismembered body of British scientist found in suitcase after vanishing in Columbia

Dismembered body of British scientist found in suitcase after vanishing in Colombia

A police cordon in Elm Street, South Moor, Stanley, County Durham, where a man was fatally shot.

Tributes paid to 'thoroughly decent’ dad, 60, shot dead through window in broad daylight in County Durham
Neighbours rushed to the terraced house after a gunman fired into its living room on Sunday.

Horror video shows moment ‘gunman shoots dad, 60, dead through downstairs window’ in broad daylight
A plastic surgeon has been found guilty of attempting to murder a fellow doctor

Plastic surgeon guilty of attempting to murder colleague he wanted 'out of the way'

Headteacher Anthony John Felton pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm with intent

'Spectacular fall from grace': Headteacher who attacked deputy over 'love triangle' faces ‘inevitable’ prison sentence
Police officer driving van that followed two teens before fatal e-bike crash will not face charges

Police officer driving van that followed two teens before fatal e-bike crash will not face charges

More UK News

See more More UK News

Couple holding hands

Campaigners 'deeply moved' by baby loss certificate scheme - as more than 100,000 issued since service started
Pregnancy

Diabetes during pregnancy linked to increased risk of disorders like autism and ADHD in children, study suggests
Just 3% of England’s local road network received any form of maintenance in the 2023/24 financial year, new analysis shows.

Only 3% of local road network received maintenance in the last year

Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed were rejected from entering Israel

Israel's decision to bar two MPs from entering country 'smacks of racism', claims MP

c

Baby girl makes history as first child in UK to be born from womb transplant

Video footage shows the convoy had emergency lights flashing when it was hit

Israeli troops opened fire on ambulances because of 'perceived threat', IDF investigation finds

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News