Boy, 15, and girl, 13, guilty of manslaughter following the death of Leicester pensioner Bhim Kohli

His family said: “Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle.". Picture: Family Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl have been found guilty of manslaughter following the death of pensioner Bhim Kohli in Leicester.

Bhim Kohli died from serious injuries he suffered while walking his dog Rocky in Franklin Park, seconds away from his home in Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, in September last year.

Appearing at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday, both teenagers, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were found guilty of the pensioner's death.

Both had previously denied the murder and manslaughter of the 80-year-old.

Following the pensioner's death, Leicestershire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed that Mr Kohli died as a result of a neck injury.

The court heard how the 13-year-old girl filmed the attack on the pensioner using her mobile phone.

Tributes Left For 80-year-old Man Killed In Leicester. Picture: Getty

His family described the pensioner as a "loving, caring person" who enjoyed walking their family dog at the park "many times a day".

Four other children - a girl aged 14 and one boy and two girls aged 12 - were arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the police investigation, but were released with no further action.

Leicestershire Police subsequently made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior contact with the victim.

Following further contact with the watchdog, the force has now made a mandatory referral.

This is a developing story.