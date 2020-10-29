Boy, 15, dies in double stabbing in southwest London

29 October 2020, 23:48 | Updated: 29 October 2020, 23:50

A 15-year-old boy has been knifed to death during street brawl in southwest London
A 15-year-old boy has been knifed to death during street brawl in southwest London. Picture: Google

By Kate Buck

A 15-year-old boy has been knifed to death during a street brawl in southwest London.

The Metropolitan Police said the dead youngster is one of two males who were found with knife injuries on Thursday.

Detectives believe both boys are the same age.

Patrol officers had spotted a number of males fighting in Garratt Lane, Wandsworth, on Thursday just before 5pm.

Both of stab victims were found near the Garratt Lane Burial Ground suffering from knife injuries.

London Ambulance Service attended and the teenager was taken to hospital, where he later died. His next of kin have been informed.

The second victim is in hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The dead teenager has yet to be formally identified and post-mortem examination has to be arranged.

Two males have been arrested and are in police custody.

They include a male who suffered a head injury, but did not need hospital treatment.

He has been arrested on suspicion of GBH while another person has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A police spokesman said that "full inquiries into the circumstances continue" and specialist crime squad detectives have been informed.

London mayor Sadiq Khan described the killing as "appalling and tragic", and urged people to help the police.

Mr Khan said: "We must all redouble our efforts to end the scourge of violent crime on our streets.

"Those responsible for this dreadful crime will be caught and prosecuted."

Police said there is an "extensive crime scene" in place and nearby roads have been closed.

A Section 60 Order was authorised for the whole of Wandsworth an hour after the incident.

The Metropolitan Police is asking anyone who has information, video or images that could with the investigation to call 101 reference CAD 5042/29 Oct.

