Boy, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon park named by police

1 January 2022, 16:07

The victim has been named as 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina
The victim has been named as 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Emma Soteriou

A 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in a park in Croydon has been named by police.

The victim was confirmed as Zaian Aimable-Lina, who was from the local area, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after they were made aware of an assault in Ashburton Park, Croydon at around 7pm on Thursday.

Officers attended and found Zaian suffering from stab injuries.

They provided immediate first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:36pm.

A post-mortem examination later held on Saturday gave cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Zaian's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday afternoon and was taken to a south London police station before being released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who leads the Specialist Crime Command investigate, said: "My thoughts continue to be with Zaian’s family and friends as they cope with this tragic loss.

"My team are continuing to work around the clock so that we can give Zaian’s family the answers they deserve.

"Zaian’s death has sent shockwaves through the local community and London as a whole.

"He was just 15-years-old and had his whole life ahead of him and we need the community to work with us to bring those responsible to justice.

"No matter how insignificant you may think it, if you have information that can help, you must do the right thing and contact us immediately."

Superintendent Dan Knowles, of the South Area Command Unit, which polices Croydon, said: "This tragic loss of a young life on our streets has rightly and understandably caused considerable concern among the local community.

"Our colleagues in Specialist Crime are continuing their investigation and my officers are carrying out enhanced patrols in the local area.

"I urge anyone who can help us to approach those officers and tell us what you know."

Anyone with information has been urged to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5443/30Dec. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

