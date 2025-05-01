Boy, 16 and girl, 14 rushed to hospital after Merseyside stabbing

the road was closed at the junction with Harriers Crescent. Picture: Google Maps

By Rose Morelli

A girl and a boy have been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Merseyside, police have said.

Merseyside Police said officers were sent to Whitefield Drive in Westvale, Kirkby at 8:25pm on Wednesday 30 April, following reports that two teenagers had been stabbed in the area.

Both teenagers are still in hospital, being assessed for their injuries.

A road closure is still in place in the affected areas, between Whitefield Drive connecting to Harriers Crescent.

Investigations are still ongoing, as Merseyside Police inspect CCTV footage, forensics, and take witness statements from house-to-house.

Police have also asked any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The police cordon covers Whitefield Road and Harriers Crescent. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: “We understand the concern that such a serious incident will cause in our communities, especially given the young age of the victims.“

"At this early stage, I would urge anyone with information to make themselves known, either to officers in Westvale this evening, or by reporting to us directly or via Crimestoppers.”

“I’d ask that anyone who saw the incident, was passing or lives nearby shares what they know so we can establish what happened and find those responsible.”

“There will be a significant police presence in the area tonight as we carry out this vital work, and we are speaking to local businesses and residents to gather information. “

“If you know anything, do the right thing and come forward.”