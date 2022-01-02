Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after teen stabbed to death in Hillingdon

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a boy was stabbed to death in Hillingdon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Detectives attended an address in Hillingdon on Sunday, where they arrested the 16-year-old and he remains in police custody.

It came after officers were called by the London Ambulance Service just after 7.30pm on Thursday, following reports of a stabbing at the Philpotts Farm Open Space in Yiewsley.

Police attended with paramedics and found a 16-year-old boy with a puncture wound. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:25pm.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the victim's family has been informed.

Read more: Two boys knifed to death within an hour in London as teen killings hit grim record

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, who is leading the investigation, said: "While this arrest is a significant development in our investigation, we continue to fully explore all available lines of enquiry.

"Our thoughts remain with the family of a young man who has lost his life to senseless violence.

"We are committed to doing all we can to secure justice for them by finding the person or people responsible.

"I would urge anyone who has information and who has not yet spoken to the police to come forward.

"What you know could be the thing that makes the difference in this case."

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4266 or on 101, quoting reference 5666/30DEC.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.