Boy, 16, dies after being stabbed at party on beach in Scotland

Police at the scene in Irvine Beach in Ayrshire where the boy died. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed during a ‘disturbance’ at a beach in Ayrshire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police are appealing for witnesses who were at Irvine Beach on Saturday to come forward.

Officers were called to the area at 6.45pm on Saturday following reports of a disturbance, where the boy, from East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, was found seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Sunday.

According to The Sun, the boy had tried to defend his friends from being attacked when he was critically injured.

A probe has been launched by Police Scotland's major investigations team.

Read more: British former air stewardess accused of smuggling million-pound 'cannabis stash' into Sri Lanka

Read more: Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson gives birth to premature twins after complicated pregnancy

Detective Chief Inspector Campbell Jackson said "several" people are believed to have been filming on their phones around the time of the incident and has urged anyone with information or footage to come forward.

"An extensive investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death," he said.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a boy was stabbed to death on Irvine Beach in Scotland (file image). Picture: Alamy

"Our officers are supporting the boy's family at this very difficult and heartbreaking time.

"From our investigation so far, we know there were a number of people on the beach around the time of the disturbance.

"We believe several of them were filming at the time and may have footage of what happened.

"I would urge people to review the footage they have and contact police if they think the footage captured could be of significance to our investigation."

Detectives have set up a website to allow members of the public to submit information to the team directly, which can be anonymous.

Superintendent Jim McMillan added: "We understand this death will be of great concern for the local community, but please be assured that we are doing everything we can to identify those involved.

"There will be additional patrols in the area as we carry out our enquiries and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the incident number 3106 of May 17, or through the website at this link.