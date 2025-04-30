Boy, 16, rushed to hospital after broad daylight shooting in Tottenham

30 April 2025, 12:23

A boy was shot in Tottenham on Tuesday
A boy was shot in Tottenham on Tuesday. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

A 16-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after being shot in broad daylight in Tottenahm.

Officers attended the scene in Penshurst Road, minutes from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at around 4pm on Tuesday.

The boy, who remains in hospital, was treated for a gunshot wound by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

The teen’s condition remains unknown, police confirmed following the incident.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday, they added.

Read more: Multiple arrests after man shot inside home in east London

Blue and White POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS cordon tape (file.)
Blue and White POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS cordon tape (file.). Picture: Alamy

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a suspected shooting in Penshurst Road, N17 at 16:00hrs on Tuesday, 29 April.

“A 16-year-old boy was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound by the London Ambulance Service. He was later taken to hospital where he remains. His condition is unknown at this time.

“No arrests have been made at this stage. Penshurst Road is closed while initial investigations take place.”

This incident came after two arrests were made following an east London shooting that left three people injured.

Police were called to a property on Upton Lane in Forest Gate just before 3pm on Tuesday following reports of gunshots in the area.

They discovered one man with a gunshot wound who was then taken to a major trauma centre with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Two others were also treated for head injuries by the London Ambulance Service.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and the Met said the firearm has been recovered.

A separate shooting took place in East London minutes earlier
A separate shooting took place in East London minutes earlier. Picture: LBC

Chief Inspector Daryl Jones from North East Command said: "We are aware that this shooting on a residential street this afternoon would have had an enormous impact on the local community.

"We are pleased we've been able to make two arrests and recover a firearm within hours of the incident.

“Any residents with concerns, please speak to the officers at the scene, or to your local neighbourhood policing teams.

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 2.51pm today (29 April) to reports of a shooting on Upton Lane, E7.“We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic from our tactical response unit and an incident response officer.

"We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. We treated three patients at the scene.

"We took one person to a major trauma centre by road as a priority and the other two patients to hospital.”

