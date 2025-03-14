Boy, 17, appears in court charged with the murder of Lathaniel Burrell in South London

14 March 2025, 12:09

Boy, 17, appears in court charged with the murder of Lathaniel Burrell in South London. Picture: Met

By Fraser Knight

A 17-year-old boy, charged with the murder of Lathaniel Burrell in South London earlier this month, has appeared in court.

The teenager, who can’t be named because of his age, is accused of helping to organise the shooting dead of the 16-year-old near to Stockwell Tube Station on 4th March.

The court was told the gunman and weapon still haven’t been found and that witnesses have been ‘reluctant to give evidence’ to police.

The prosecutor said the ‘shooting of a 16-year-old boy in broad daylight has caused significant concerns in the community’.

Facade of the 1900 building for the Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, in central London. Justice statue on top.
Facade of the 1900 building for the Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, in central London. Justice statue on top. Picture: Alamy

The Old Bailey heard allegations that the 17-year-old, who appeared by video link, had made a number of phone calls in the 20 minutes before Lathaniel was killed, in what was described as a ‘premeditated and targeted’ attack.

Another man - 32-year-old Omar Prempeh - appeared in the same court on Wednesday, also charged with Lathaniel Burrel’s murder.

Neither of them has been asked to enter a plea and both have been remanded into custody.

Another hearing has been set for 29th May.

