Boy, 17, stabbed in Nottingham Primark

23 February 2025, 16:29

Long Row, Nottingham.
Long Row, Nottingham. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

A teenage boy has been stabbed in front of shoppers in a Primark in Nottingham city centre.

The 17-year-old is in hospital with "serious injuries" after being slashed in the chest in the shop in Long Row at about 11.30am on Sunday, police say.

Officers believe there was an altercation outside the store between a group of young people before the attack happened.

A suspect then fled in the direction of Market Square, police say.

Detective Inspector Paul Shortt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was an appalling act of violence carried out in full view of members of the public.

"A team of detectives is now working to understand exactly what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident."

The force is asking witnesses to come forward with information.

A Primark spokesperson said: "Our Nottingham store is currently closed until further notice following an incident that took place earlier today.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and we are focused on supporting our colleagues who were in store at the time.

"We are assisting the police with their investigation and are unable to comment further."

