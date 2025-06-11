Boy, 4, found dead inside Maidenhead home as police arrest woman on suspicion of murder

11 June 2025, 21:33

A woman has been arrested after a four-year-old boy was found dead in Dunholme End.
A woman has been arrested after a four-year-old boy was found dead in Dunholme End. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a four-year-old boy was found dead inside a property in Maidenhead.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thames Valley Police were called to an address in Dunholme End at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

The victim, a four-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 37-year-old woman from Maidenhead has since been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

She is being held in police custody as officers investigate.

Detective Inspector Rob Underhill, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “This is an exceptionally tragic incident, in which a young boy has tragically passed away.

“Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the boy’s next of kin are aware and my thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police, are with them at this extremely difficult time.

Read more: Man charged with murder of 36-year-old woman

Read more: Tragedy as boy, 11, becomes second child to die three weeks after minibus overturned on M4 slip road

There is a scene-watch in place at the address while the investigation continues. We are still in the very early stages of this investigation and have made an arrest in connection with this incident.

"I recognise the concern this will cause in the local community. However, we are confident that there is no wider risk to the community and thank you for your patience as our officers continue their work.

“The scene-watch is likely to remain in place for some time, and I would urge anybody who has any concerns to please speak to any of our officers at the scene."

He urged anybody who may have any information that may assist this investigation to contact Thames Valley Police by calling on 101 or reporting online, quoting reference 43250287064.

If you don’t wish to speak directly with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

