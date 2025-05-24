Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of assault after 16-year-old dies at Barry Island theme park

24 May 2025, 15:22

Undated family handout photo issued by South Wales Police of 16-year-old, Taha Soomro of Grangetown, Cardiff, who died from a medical episode at Barry Island Pleasure Park
Undated family handout photo issued by South Wales Police of 16-year-old, Taha Soomro of Grangetown, Cardiff, who died from a medical episode at Barry Island Pleasure Park. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

A 15-year-old has been arrested after a teenage boy died at an amusement park in Wales.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers were called just before 5pm on Friday to a report that the 16-year-old, named as Taha Soomro, was suffering a medical episode at Barry Island Pleasure Park in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Taha, of Grangetown, Cardiff, was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Wales Police (SWP) said its inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the 16-year-old’s death and said it is encouraging people to avoid speculation on social media.

On Saturday, police confirmed a 15-year-old boy from Grangetown, Cardiff, had been arrested on suspicion of assault and was being held in custody.

Sizzler ride Barry Island Pleasure Park, UK
Sizzler ride Barry Island Pleasure Park, UK. Picture: Alamy

Taha’s family have been informed and are being kept updated by officers, SWP said.

Police have asked anyone who was in Barry Island Pleasure Park around the time of the incident that may have information to contact them.

Detectives said they are particularly keen to receive any mobile phone footage.

Anyone with information which could assist officers is asked to contact police by 101 or online, quoting reference 2500163611.

