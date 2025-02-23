16-year-old boy arrested after teenager, 17, stabbed in front of shoppers in Nottingham Primark

23 February 2025, 19:44

Long Row, Nottingham.
Long Row, Nottingham. Picture: Google Maps

By Josef Al Shemary

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in front of shoppers in a Primark store in Nottingham city centre.

The 17-year-old is in hospital with "serious injuries" after being slashed in the chest in the shop in Long Row at about 11.30am on Sunday, police say.

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, Nottinghamshire Police added.

Officers believe there was an altercation outside the store between a group of young people before the attack happened.

The suspect then fled in the direction of Market Square, police say.

Detective Inspector Paul Shortt said: "This was a shocking incident that will have caused considerable alarm to anyone who witnessed it.

"A team of detectives has been working throughout the day to investigate this incident and we have now identified a suspect."

The force is asking witnesses to come forward with information.

A Primark spokesperson said: "Our Nottingham store is currently closed until further notice following an incident that took place earlier today.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and we are focused on supporting our colleagues who were in store at the time.

"We are assisting the police with their investigation and are unable to comment further."

