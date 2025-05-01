Boy, 14, arrested after two teenagers stabbed in Merseyside

1 May 2025, 13:12

Armed police were sent to Whitefield Drive in Westvale, Kirkby at 8:25pm on Wednesday 30 April,
Armed police were sent to Whitefield Drive in Westvale, Kirkby at 8:25pm on Wednesday 30 April,. Picture: Google Maps

By Frankie Elliott

Police have arrested a teenager after a 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were stabbed in Merseyside.

Armed police were sent to Whitefield Drive in Westvale, Kirkby at 8:25pm on Wednesday 30 April, following reports that two teenagers had been stabbed in the area.

When they arrived, officers discovered that the male victim had suffered a number of stab wounds to the body, while the female suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

Emergency service crews rushed both of them to hospital for treatment, where there condition is described as serious but stable.

Merseyside Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder.

He is currently in custody and will be interviewed by officers shortly, the force said.

As part of their investigation, detectives are trawling through CCTV footage, studying forensics and taking witness statements from house-to-house.

They now believe the incident may have been linked to an earlier dispute which took place between a group of youths in the Tithe Barn Lane area.

As enquiries continue, police have asked any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The police cordon covers Whitefield Road and Harriers Crescent
The police cordon covers Whitefield Road and Harriers Crescent. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Inspector Graeme Osborne said: "Our initial enquiries suggest there may have been an earlier incident in the Tithe Barn Lane area and we believe that there are people who may have witnessed this. I would urge those people to come forward.

"It was a pleasant summer’s evening and we know that there would have been people in and around the Westvale area, both in cars or on foot, and I would appeal for anyone who saw anything, or captured something on their mobile phone or dashcam to contact us.

"We know incidents such as this involving young people causes a great deal of concern for our communities but I want the public to know we are working hard to proactively drive down knife crime in Merseyside.

"Preventing young people from being drawn into knife crime is a big priority and we are tackling this by working with partner agencies and charities, including Merseyside’s Violence Reduction Partnership, to identify young people at risk and help them turn their life around.

"Our message to those who carry a knife, or are thinking of carrying one, is clear – this places you in a dangerous situation and actually increases your chances of becoming hurt."

