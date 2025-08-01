Boy, seven, found dead inside washing machine - as dad jailed

Troy Koehler, aged seven. Picture: Facebook Harris County District Attorney's Office

By Alice Padgett

Troy Koehler, aged seven, was found inside a top-loading washing machine by police.

Troy's adoptive father, Jermaine Thomas, was sentenced on Wednesday to 50 years in prison for the murder of Troy Koehler.

Troy, who was found on July 28 2022, was found stuffed inside a top-loading washing machine in the family home in the Birnam Wood subdivision in Spring, Texas.

The boy was loved for "his energy, his smile and his love for learning", his former first grade teacher, Sheryl Reed, told the court.

Thomas had reported the boy missing, telling police he had returned home just before midnight to find the front door unlocked.

Harris County deputies then searched the home, finding the boy fully clothes inside the machine hours later.

Troy would have been a fifth grader this year. Picture: Facebook Harris County District Attorney's Office

"Now, we will never know what he could have become. His future, his dreams, his life were stolen by someone who was supposed to love, protect, and nurture him," Mrs Reed said.

"Today a reader, tomorrow a leader. That was always Troy. He loved reading. If he finished early, he'd head straight to our class library.

"Then he'd go right back to share those stories with classmates...always lifting others up with the joy he carried.

"But Troy wasn't just leading his classmates - he led me, too. He led me to become a better teacher, a better mentor, and a better person.

"His energy, his smile, and his love for learning reminded me daily why I chose this path."

An autopsy revealed Troy had suffered both new and old injuries before to his death, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Harris County District Attorney's Office wrote on Facebook: "Troy, you touched so many lives in your short time here. May those who love you find peace. Justice served."

Tiffany Thomas, Thomas' wife, has been charged in the case with injury to a child by omission.

She is said to be seeking community supervision.

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said Child Protective Services had a prior history with the family.